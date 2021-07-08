Labor monitor flags 'weaknesses' in Mexico's drive to boost worker rights

MEXICO CITY, July 8 (Reuters) - Mexico's effort to stamp out
employment contracts signed behind the backs of workers has
"significant weaknesses" and should be reformed, said a U.S.
advisory board that monitors Mexico's compliance with a new
regional trade pact.
The Independent Mexico Labor Expert Board (IMLEB) flagged a
disputed ballot at a General Motors plant as an example
of shortfalls in a new Mexican labor law requiring
"legitimation" votes in a bid to end the widespread practice of
unions and companies signing contracts without workers'
knowledge.
That is also a priority of the United States-Mexico-Canada
Agreement (USMCA), which replaced the North American Free Trade
Agreement (NAFTA) a year ago and includes a mechanism to
sanction companies that do not comply with labor provisions.
"The legitimation process continues to have very significant
weaknesses," the IMLEB said in a report to U.S. labor officials
and lawmakers on Wednesday.
Mexico's labor ministry did not immediately respond to a
request for comment. It has said it is looking at ways to
improve the process of ratifying votes.
The union-led vote at GM's plant in Guanajuato state in
April, in which workers were to choose whether to keep their
current collective contract, was scrapped after Mexican
officials found problems including destroyed ballots.
One of the board's concerns was that the unions tasked with
organizing such votes are not neutral.
"The vote at the General Motors factory in Silao, Guanajuato
brought into sharp focus the risks involved," the report said.
The board recommended that government representatives
instead conduct the votes, with the authority to investigate and
fix problems. It also suggested that a contract be canceled if a
union commits any "serious violations" during the vote.
Mexico's labor ministry has told GM's union that it must
re-do the vote before Aug. 20 or lose the contract, and is
working with the United States on a remediation plan after U.S.
authorities filed a complaint under USMCA labor provisions.
Only a fraction of the tens of thousands of contracts in
Mexico due to be legitimated under the new rules have so far
gone to a vote ahead of a May 2023 deadline, and the labor
ministry has said some unions may let contracts expire.
The board warned that even getting through the 80,000 to
100,000 contracts expected to go to a vote could require a
massive workload of more than 100 votes per day for two years.
(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Andrea Ricci)