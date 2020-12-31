Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of Over 9% Through 2020-2024 and Grow the Market by USD 705.85 Million

Set to grow by USD 705.85 million during 2020-2024, Technavio’s latest market research report estimates the laboratory information management system (LIMS) market to register a CAGR of over 9%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio’s reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Autoscribe Informatics, Computing Solutions Inc., Illumina Inc., LabLynx Inc., LabVantage Solutions Inc., LabWare Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants.
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market is segmented as below:
Deployment
On-premise LIMS
Cloud-based LIMS
Geographic Landscape
MEA
South America
APAC
Europe
North America
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The report also covers the following areas:
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market size
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market trends
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market industry analysis
Market trends such as the emergence of software as a service (SaaS)-based LIMS is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as high implementation and maintenance costs may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the laboratory information management system (LIMS) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist laboratory information management system (LIMS) market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the laboratory information management system (LIMS) market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the laboratory information management system (LIMS) market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laboratory information management system (LIMS) market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
Market segments
Comparison by Deployment placement
On-premise LIMS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Cloud-based LIMS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Market drivers
Volume driver - Demand led growth
Volume driver - Supply led growth
Volume driver - External factors
Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver - Inflation
Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Abbott Laboratories
Autoscribe Informatics
Computing Solutions, Inc.
Illumina Inc.
LabLynx Inc.
LabVantage Solutions Inc.
LabWare Inc.
PerkinElmer Inc.
Shimadzu Corp.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
