|
Labour Force Survey (LFS), August 2020
11/05/2020 | 05:47am EST
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
PRESS RELEASE
LABOUR FORCE SURVEY: August 2020
The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for August 2020. It should be noted that although in August the suspension of the operation of businesses that had been applied in the past months, in the context of the measures taken to protect public health and tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, were lifted, specific regulatory measures were implemented regarding the operation of businesses, which affected the functioning of the market.
Specifically:
-
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in August 2020 was 16.8% compared to 16.9% in August 2019 and to the upward revised 17.0% in July 2020. The number of employed in August 2020 amounted to 3,821,239 persons. The number of unemployed amounted to 771,325 while the number of inactive amounted to 3,296,526. The corresponding figures for August 2015 to 2020 are presented in Table 1.
-
The number of employed persons decreased by 99,346 persons as compared with August 2019 (a 2.5% rate of decrease) and by 18,159 persons compared with July 2020 (a 0.5% rate of decrease). It should be noted that according to Eurostat guidelines concerning the Labour Force Survey, in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, persons in lay-off are still considered employed persons if the duration of their contract suspension is less than 3 months or if they receive more than 50% of their salary.
-
The number of unemployed persons decreased by 28,458 persons as compared with August 2019 (a 3.6% rate of decrease) and by 13,914 persons compared with July 2020 (a 1.8% rate of decrease).
-
The number of inactive persons, i.e., persons that neither work nor look for a job, increased by 91,639 persons as compared with August 2019 (a 2.9% rate of increase) and by 29,613 persons compared with July 2020 (a 0.9% rate of increase). It should be noted that according to the definition of unemployed and inactive persons, if a person, who is not working, is not actively seeking work and is not currently available for work, is considered economically inactive and not unemployed.
Seasonal adjustment is a statistical technique that removes the seasonal component of a time series, making more visible the underlying trend in the change of a characteristic. Users should take into account the fact that the seasonal adjustment procedure requires data for many months in order to remove the seasonal component from a time series. As a result, several "observations" (that is, a sufficient number of monthly results) are necessary so that the time series reflects a significant change in the trend of employment and unemployment.
The monthly estimates for the number of employed, unemployed and unemployment rate can be subject to revisions in the following months caused by updates to the seasonally adjusted series whenever new monthly data are added, inclusion of the most recent quarterly Labour Force Survey (LFS) data and update of seasonal adjustment model with complete annual data.
Users should also take into account that the first estimates of the most recent monthly unemployment rates are likely to be revised as they are produced with the collected and processed at the time of the press release survey data, which do not coincide with the finally collected and processed sample of the survey. For that reason, monthly estimates are revised when the final quarterly estimates are known.
|
Information on methodological issues
|
Information for data provision:
|
Population, Employment and Cost of Living Statistics Division
|
Tel. 0030 213 135 2022
|
Section of Labour Statistics
|
e-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr
|
Dimitris Vatikiotis
|
|
Tel: +30 213 135 2173
|
|
Fax: +30 213 135 2948
|
|
E-mail : d.vatikiotis@statistics.gr
|
Table 1: Employed, unemployed, economically non-active persons and unemployment rate,
August 2015 - 2020
August
|
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employed
|
3,638,812
|
3,678,001
|
3,768,875
|
3,835,094
|
3,920,585
|
3,821,239
|
Unemployed
|
1,187,185
|
1,126,784
|
996,171
|
901,447
|
799,783
|
771,325
|
Inactive
|
3,254,891
|
3,237,644
|
3,243,000
|
3,233,285
|
3,204,887
|
3,296,526
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unemployment
|
24.6
|
23.5
|
20.9
|
19.0
|
16.9
|
16.8
|
Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Graph 1: Unemployment rate (%) by month, August 2004 - 2020
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25.6
|
|
26.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19.0
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16.9 16.8
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.5 10.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.8
|
|
|
9.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
Jul-04Jan-05Jul-05Jan-06
|
Jul-06Jan-07
|
|
Jul-08Jan-09
|
|
Jul-10Jan-11
|
|
Jul-12Jan-13
|
|
Jul-14Jan-15
|
|
Jul-16Jan-17
|
|
Jul-18Jan-19
|
|
Jan-04
|
Jul-07Jan-08
|
Jul-09Jan-10
|
Jul-11Jan-12
|
Jul-13Jan-14
|
Jul-15Jan-16
|
Jul-17Jan-18
|
Jul-19Jan-20Jul-20
The values of the curve refer to August of each year
Tables 2 and 3 illustrate the unemployment rate by gender and age group from August 2015 to 2020. Table 4 presents the evolution of unemployment rate during the last 15 months, by Decentralized Administration. The complete time series for employed, unemployed and inactive persons as well as the unemployment rate are available on ELSTAT's website.
Table 2: Unemployment rate (%) by gender, August 2015-2020
|
Gender
|
|
|
August
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
21.5
|
19.7
|
17.3
|
15.2
|
13.7
|
14.1
|
Females
|
28.4
|
28.1
|
25.4
|
23.9
|
21.0
|
20.2
|
Total
|
24.6
|
23.5
|
20.9
|
19.0
|
16.9
|
16.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
Table 3: Unemployment rate (%) by age group1, August 2015-2020
|
Age Group
|
|
|
|
August
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15-24
|
47.6
|
46.3
|
40.7
|
37.6
|
34.5
|
39.3
|
25-34
|
30.8
|
30.3
|
26.8
|
24.6
|
22.4
|
24.4
|
35-44
|
22.8
|
20.3
|
19.1
|
17.1
|
14.8
|
13.9
|
45-54
|
20.1
|
19.2
|
16.4
|
15.6
|
14.0
|
13.2
|
55-64
|
15.4
|
19.6
|
17.9
|
16.7
|
12.7
|
12.0
|
65-74
|
10.5
|
13.9
|
12.9
|
11.5
|
9.4
|
6.5
|
Total
|
24.6
|
23.5
|
20.9
|
19.0
|
16.9
|
16.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 4: Unemployment rate (%) for the period June 2019 - August 2020, by Decentralized
Administration2
|
|
Decentralized
|
6th
|
7th
|
8th
|
9th
|
10th
|
11th
|
12th
|
1st
|
2nd
|
3d
|
4th
|
5th
|
6th
|
7th
|
8th
|
|
Administration
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Macedonia-Thrace
|
18.7
|
|
18.7
|
18.5
|
18.6
|
18.6
|
18.7
|
18.4
|
18.6
|
18.1
|
17.9
|
17.6
|
18.2
|
18.7
|
18.7
|
18.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Epirus-Western
|
19.8
|
|
20.2
|
19.9
|
19.2
|
19.3
|
19.6
|
19.9
|
19.6
|
20.1
|
18.8
|
12.0
|
19.0
|
19.9
|
19.3
|
19.1
|
|
Macedonia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thessaly - Sterea Ellas
|
17.0
|
|
17.1
|
21.2
|
17.9
|
18.1
|
18.2
|
17.9
|
18.1
|
17.8
|
18.5
|
18.8
|
18.8
|
18.7
|
18.5
|
18.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Peloponnese, Western
|
17.6
|
|
17.1
|
17.0
|
17.1
|
16.8
|
16.4
|
16.0
|
15.4
|
15.1
|
14.6
|
14.4
|
19.7
|
19.5
|
19.5
|
19.2
|
|
Greece & Ionian Islands
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attica
|
16.8
|
|
16.8
|
16.2
|
15.9
|
15.7
|
15.6
|
15.4
|
14.8
|
14.4
|
14.1
|
13.8
|
13.6
|
13.7
|
13.7
|
13.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aegean Islands
|
13.8
|
|
14.6
|
14.5
|
14.6
|
14.1
|
16.3
|
12.5
|
12.4
|
13.2
|
11.0
|
14.1
|
32.9
|
25.1
|
18.3
|
15.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Crete
|
11.4
|
|
10.9
|
11.9
|
12.1
|
12.0
|
12.0
|
12.3
|
13.2
|
13.6
|
13.6
|
22.5
|
22.0
|
20.6
|
20.7
|
20.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Greece, Total
|
17.1
|
|
17.1
|
16.9
|
16.9
|
16.7
|
16.7
|
16.4
|
16.1
|
15.9
|
15.6
|
15.7
|
17.7
|
17.5
|
17.0
|
16.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Estimates of "rare" characteristics, that is estimates of characteristics that refer to 10,000 persons or less are accompanied by large sampling errors, as for example in the case of unemployment rate in the age group of 65 - 74 years old.
-
Decentralized Administrations are the lowest geographical areas for which the Labour Force Survey (LFS) publishes estimates. LFS results are not published at lower level (i.e. NUTS 2 or NUTS 3) because, due to small population and sample size, estimates in these areas have large sampling errors. It should be noted that the same problem of small populations and sample sizes exist also in certain Decentralized Administrations and as a result, estimates in these areas have large sampling errors.
3
The effect of seasonal adjustment on the estimates of Labour Force Survey
The characteristics surveyed by Labour Force Survey (number of employed, unemployed, etc.) have large seasonal variation. For example, in Greece, employment normally increases during summer months because of tourism (if there are no other countervailing factors).
Table 5 presents the change in monthly estimates of employed and unemployed persons due to seasonal adjustment for the period June 2019 - August 2020 while Graphs 2, 3 and 4 present the adjusted and unadjusted time series for employed persons, unemployed persons and the rate of unemployment for the same period.
Table 5: Change in monthly estimates of employed and unemployed persons due to seasonal adjustment
|
|
|
Estimated
|
|
Change due
|
|
|
|
|
Estimated
|
|
Change due
|
|
|
|
|
|
number of
|
|
|
|
|
|
number of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to seasonal
|
|
|
|
|
|
to seasonal
|
|
|
|
|
|
employed
|
|
|
Change
|
|
unemployed
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
adjustment
|
|
|
|
adjustment
|
|
|
|
withoutseasonal
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
withoutseasonal
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
(in
|
|
|
|
(in
|
|
|
|
adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjustment (in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 2019
|
|
3,989.3
|
|
-79.6
|
|
-2.0
|
|
|
743.0
|
|
66.0
|
|
8.9
|
|
July 2019
|
3,918.1
|
-9.8
|
-0.2
|
|
784.7
|
21.5
|
2.7
|
|
August 2019
|
|
3,956.6
|
|
-36.0
|
|
-0.9
|
|
|
780.9
|
|
18.9
|
|
2.4
|
|
September 2019
|
3,986.2
|
-66.4
|
-1.7
|
|
751.9
|
44.8
|
6.0
|
|
October 2019
|
|
3,928.9
|
|
-10.9
|
|
-0.3
|
|
|
763.6
|
|
22.3
|
|
2.9
|
|
November 2019
|
3,859.2
|
60.9
|
1.6
|
|
796.9
|
-12.8
|
-1.6
|
|
December 2019
|
|
3,864.2
|
|
50.2
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
774.8
|
|
-8.4
|
|
-1.1
|
|
January 2020
|
3,857.1
|
69.0
|
1.8
|
|
800.5
|
-44.7
|
-5.6
|
|
February 2020
|
|
3,779.2
|
|
115.0
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
771.6
|
|
-32.7
|
|
-4.2
|
|
March 2020
|
3,813.0
|
89.8
|
2.4
|
|
665.4
|
55.2
|
8.3
|
|
April 2020
|
|
3,839.3
|
|
11.8
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
730.3
|
|
-14.5
|
|
-2.0
|
|
May 2020
|
3,733.9
|
35.0
|
0.9
|
|
761.5
|
50.8
|
6.7
|
|
June 2020
|
|
3,815.2
|
|
-6.8
|
|
-0.2
|
|
|
805.4
|
|
2.9
|
|
0.4
|
|
July 2020
|
3,921.1
|
-81.7
|
-2.1
|
|
746.1
|
39.1
|
5.2
|
|
August 2020
|
|
3,847.7
|
|
-26.5
|
|
-0.7
|
|
|
733.3
|
|
38.0
|
|
5.2
|
Graph 2: Unemployment Rate (%) - Adjusted and Non-adjusted Estimates
|
18.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WITHOUT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
seasonal
|
16.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WITH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
seasonal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14.0
|
|
Aug-19
|
Sep-19
|
Oct-19
|
Nov-19
|
Dec-19
|
Jan-20
|
Feb-20
|
Mar-20
|
Apr-20
|
May-20
|
|
|
Aug-20
|
Jun-19
|
Jul-19
|
Jun-20
|
Jul-20
(in thousands)
4
|
|