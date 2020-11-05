Labour Force Survey (LFS), August 2020

PRESS RELEASE

LABOUR FORCE SURVEY: August 2020

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for August 2020. It should be noted that although in August the suspension of the operation of businesses that had been applied in the past months, in the context of the measures taken to protect public health and tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, were lifted, specific regulatory measures were implemented regarding the operation of businesses, which affected the functioning of the market.

Specifically:

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in August 2020 was 16.8 % compared to 16.9% in August 2019 and to the upward revised 17.0% in July 2020. The number of employed in August 2020 amounted to 3,821,239 persons. The number of unemployed amounted to 771,325 while the number of inactive amounted to 3,296,526. The corresponding figures for August 2015 to 2020 are presented in Table 1.

Seasonal adjustment is a statistical technique that removes the seasonal component of a time series, making more visible the underlying trend in the change of a characteristic. Users should take into account the fact that the seasonal adjustment procedure requires data for many months in order to remove the seasonal component from a time series. As a result, several "observations" (that is, a sufficient number of monthly results) are necessary so that the time series reflects a significant change in the trend of employment and unemployment.

The monthly estimates for the number of employed, unemployed and unemployment rate can be subject to revisions in the following months caused by updates to the seasonally adjusted series whenever new monthly data are added, inclusion of the most recent quarterly Labour Force Survey (LFS) data and update of seasonal adjustment model with complete annual data.

Users should also take into account that the first estimates of the most recent monthly unemployment rates are likely to be revised as they are produced with the collected and processed at the time of the press release survey data, which do not coincide with the finally collected and processed sample of the survey. For that reason, monthly estimates are revised when the final quarterly estimates are known.