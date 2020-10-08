Log in
Labour Force Survey (LFS), July 2020

10/08/2020 | 05:05am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 8 October 2020

PRESS RELEASE

LABOUR FORCE SURVEY: July 2020

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for July 2020. It should be noted that although in July the suspension of the operation of businesses that had been applied in the past months, in the context of the measures taken to protect public health and tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, were lifted, specific regulatory measures were implemented regarding the operation of businesses, which affected the functioning of the market. Specifically:

  • The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in July 2020 was 16.8% compared to 17.1% in July 2019 and to the downward revised 18.0% in June 2020. The number of employed in July 2020 amounted to 3,844,311 persons. The number of unemployed amounted to 773,641 while the number of inactive amounted to 3,273,598. The corresponding figures for July 2015 to 2020 are presented in Table 1.
  • The number of employed persons decreased by 64,500 persons as compared with July 2019 (a 1.7% rate of decrease) and increased by 10,700 persons compared with June 2020 (a 0.3% rate of increase). It should be noted that according to Eurostat guidelines concerning the Labour Force Survey, in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, persons in lay-off are still considered employed persons if the duration of their contract suspension is less than 3 months or if they receive more than 50% of their salary.
  • The number of unemployed persons decreased by 31,386 persons as compared with July 2019 (a 3.9% rate of decrease) and by 69,395 persons compared with June 2020 (a 8.2% rate of decrease).
  • The number of inactive persons, i.e., persons that neither work nor look for a job, increased by 58,553 persons as compared with July 2019 (a 1.8% rate of increase) and by 55,167 persons compared with June 2020 (a 1.7% rate of increase). It should be noted that according to the definition of unemployed and inactive persons, if a person, who is not working, is not actively seeking work and is not currently available for work, is considered economically inactive and not unemployed.

Seasonal adjustment is a statistical technique that removes the seasonal component of a time series, making more visible the underlying trend in the change of a characteristic. Users should take into account the fact that the seasonal adjustment procedure requires data for many months in order to remove the seasonal component from a time series. As a result, several "observations" (that is, a sufficient number of monthly results) are necessary so that the time series reflects a significant change in the trend of employment and unemployment.

The monthly estimates for the number of employed, unemployed and unemployment rate can be subject to revisions in the following months caused by updates to the seasonally adjusted series whenever new monthly data are added, inclusion of the most recent quarterly Labour Force Survey (LFS) data and update of seasonal adjustment model with complete annual data.

Users should also take into account that the first estimates of the most recent monthly unemployment rates are likely to be revised as they are produced with the collected and processed at the time of the press release survey data, which do not coincide with the finally collected and processed sample of the survey. For that reason, monthly estimates are revised when the final quarterly estimates are known.

Information on methodological issues

Information for data provision:

Population, Employment and Cost of Living Statistics Division

Tel. 0030 213 135 2022

Section of Labour Statistics

e-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Dimitris Vatikiotis

Tel: +30 213 135 2173

Fax: +30 213 135 2948

E-mail : d.vatikiotis@statistics.gr

Table 1: Employed, unemployed, economically non-active persons and unemployment rate,

July 2015 - 2020

July

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Employed

3,599,763

3,671,358

3,763,811

3,839,720

3,908,811

3,844,311

Unemployed

1,197,056

1,128,658

1,008,635

908,892

805,027

773,641

Inactive

3,287,614

3,245,351

3,238,154

3,224,542

3,215,045

3,273,598

Unemployment

25.0

23.5

21.1

19.1

17.1

16.8

Rate

Graph 1: Unemployment rate by month, July 2004 - 2020

30

25

27.9

26.4

25.2

25.0

23.5

20

21.1

17.8

19.1

15

17.1

16.8

10

12.8

10.6

10.2

8.9

9.7

8.3

7.6

5

0

Jul-04Jan-05Jul-05Jan-06

Jan-07

Jan-08

Jan-15

Jan-16

Jan-17

Jan-04

Jul-06

Jul-07

Jul-08

Jan-09

Jul-09

Jan-10Jul-10

Jan-11

Jul-11

Jan-12

Jul-12

Jan-13

Jul-13

Jan-14

Jul-14

Jul-15

Jul-16

Jul-17

Jan-18

Jul-18

Jan-19

Jul-19

Jan-20

Jul-20

The values of the curve refer to July of each year

Tables 2 and 3 illustrate the unemployment rate by gender and age group from July 2015 to 2020. Table 4 presents the evolution of unemployment rate during the last 15 months, by Decentralized Administration. The complete time series for employed, unemployed and inactive persons as well as the unemployment rate are available on ELSTAT's website.

Table 2: Unemployment rate by gender, July 2015-2020

Gender

July

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Males

21.6

19.7

17.5

15.1

13.7

14.0

Females

29.1

28.3

25.6

24.2

21.3

20.2

Total

25.0

23.5

21.1

19.1

17.1

16.8

2

Table 3: Unemployment rate by age group1, July 2015-2020

Age Group

July

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

15-24

49.8

45.6

42.8

38.5

34.0

37.8

25-34

32.1

29.6

26.5

24.4

23.0

24.1

35-44

22.6

20.4

18.9

17.4

14.6

16.0

45-54

20.1

19.5

16.7

16.0

14.3

12.5

55-64

17.3

18.0

19.1

13.8

14.3

13.1

65-74

16.5

13.5

12.7

11.8

9.4

9.1

Total

25.0

23.5

21.1

19.1

17.1

16.8

Table 4: Unemployment rate for the period May 2019 - July 2020, by Decentralized Administration2

Decentralized

5th

6th

7th

8th

9th

10th

11th

12th

1st

2nd

3d

4th

5th

6th

7th

Administration

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

Macedonia-Thrace

19.1

18.7

18.7

18.5

18.6

18.7

18.7

18.5

18.5

17.9

17.6

17.3

17.4

19.9

18.8

Epirus-Western

19.9

19.8

20.1

19.8

19.3

19.5

19.9

19.9

20.3

20.6

12.2

14.6

17.4

19.2

20.2

Macedonia

Thessaly - Sterea Ellas

17.2

17.1

17.1

21.1

17.9

18.0

18.1

17.9

18.2

17.9

15.5

18.8

18.7

18.8

18.7

Peloponnese, Western

18.2

17.5

17.1

16.9

17.0

16.8

16.3

16.1

15.3

14.9

14.2

14.2

19.4

19.6

19.6

Greece & Ionian Islands

Attica

17.2

16.8

16.8

16.2

15.9

15.7

15.6

15.5

14.8

14.3

13.8

13.7

13.6

13.7

13.4

Aegean Islands

12.6

13.8

14.8

14.2

14.7

14.2

16.2

12.4

12.7

14.0

6.8

16.6

30.7

24.3

19.6

Crete

10.8

11.4

10.9

11.8

12.0

11.9

11.8

12.3

12.7

12.8

11.8

22.5

21.8

20.9

20.9

Greece, Total

17.3

17.1

17.1

16.9

16.9

16.7

16.6

16.4

16.4

15.6

14.3

15.9

17.1

18.0

16.8

  1. Estimates of "rare" characteristics, that is estimates of characteristics that refer to 10,000 persons or less are accompanied by large sampling errors, as for example in the case of unemployment rate in the age group of 65 - 74 years old.
  2. Decentralized Administrations are the lowest geographical areas for which the Labour Force Survey (LFS) publishes estimates. LFS results are not published at lower level (i.e. NUTS 2 or NUTS 3) because, due to small population and sample size, estimates in these areas have large sampling errors. It should be noted that the same problem of small populations and sample sizes exist also in certain Decentralized Administrations and as a result, estimates in these areas have large sampling errors.

3

The effect of seasonal adjustment on the estimates of Labour Force Survey

The characteristics surveyed by Labour Force Survey (number of employed, unemployed, etc.) have large seasonal variation. For example, in Greece, employment normally increases during summer months because of tourism (if there are no other countervailing factors).

Table 5 presents the change in monthly estimates of employed and unemployed persons due to seasonal adjustment for the period May 2019 - July 2020 while Graphs 2, 3 and 4 present the adjusted and unadjusted time series for employed persons, unemployed persons and the rate of unemployment for the same period.

Table 5: Change in monthly estimates of employed and unemployed persons due to seasonal adjustment

Estimated

Change due

Estimated

Change due

number of

number of

to seasonal

to seasonal

employed

Change

unemployed

Change

adjustment

adjustment

withoutseasonal

(%)

withoutseasonal

(%)

(in

(in

adjustment

adjustment (in

thousands)

thousands)

(in thousands)

thousands)

May 2019

3,957.8

-45.1

-1.1

795.7

21.5

2.7

June 2019

3,989.3

-68.0

-1.7

743.0

66.1

8.9

July 2019

3,918.1

-9.3

-0.2

784.7

20.3

2.6

August 2019

3,956.6

-38.5

-1.0

780.9

18.0

2.3

September 2019

3,986.2

-63.1

-1.6

751.9

44.5

5.9

October 2019

3,928.9

-16.6

-0.4

763.6

22.1

2.9

November 2019

3,859.2

64.5

1.7

796.9

-14.4

-1.8

December 2019

3,864.2

49.6

1.3

774.8

-4.6

-0.6

January 2020

3,857.1

58.8

1.5

800.5

-32.6

-4.1

February 2020

3,779.2

123.8

3.3

771.6

-48.3

-6.3

March 2020

3,813.0

86.5

2.3

665.4

-14.1

-2.1

April 2020

3,839.3

-1.1

0.0

730.3

-4.3

-0.6

May 2020

3,733.9

35.7

1.0

761.5

18.8

2.5

June 2020

3,815.2

18.4

0.5

805.4

37.6

4.7

July 2020

3,921.1

-76.8

-2.0

746.1

27.5

3.7

Graph 2: Unemployment Rate - Adjusted and Non-adjusted Estimates

18.5

18.0

17.5

17.0

WITHOUT

seasonal

16.5

adjustment

16.0

15.5

WITH

15.0

seasonal

adjustment

14.5

14.0

Aug-19

Sep-19

Oct-19

Nov-19

Dec-19

Jan-20

Feb-20

Mar-20

Apr-20

May-19

Jun-19

Jul-19

May-20

Jun-20

Jul-20

(in thousands)

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 09:04:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
