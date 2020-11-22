Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Labour bids for voters' trust with 'responsible' recovery plan

11/22/2020 | 05:38pm EST
Reuters
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Oral Questions to the Chancellor of the Exchequer

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's opposition Labour Party will on Monday heap pressure on finance minister Rishi Sunak to address rising unemployment, cut wasteful spending and spread prosperity, setting out an alternative rescue plan for the coronavirus-stricken economy.

Sunak is preparing to announce the government's spending plans for the next year alongside increased long-term infrastructure investment designed to meet an election promise to address decades-old regional imbalances.

But his speech on Wednesday is likely to be overshadowed by official forecasts showing soaring national debt levels caused by a coronavirus pandemic that has forced large sectors of the economy and millions of jobs onto taxpayer-funded life-support.

On Monday, Labour's would-be finance minister Anneliese Dodds will use a Reuters Newsmaker event to call for 30 billion pounds of capital spending, retraining schemes to tackle unemployment, and a clear strategy to help businesses plan.

"Labour would make responsible choices to protect our key workers, secure the economy and recover jobs in every part of the country," Dodds will say, according to advance extracts of her speech.

Dodds, a 42-year-old Scottish former academic, is a key part of new Labour leader Keir Starmer's bid to rebrand the party after five years and two election defeats under the hard-left leadership of Jeremy Corbyn and the big-spending promises of his firebrand finance spokesman John McDonnell.

In her speech, she will accuse Sunak and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of acting too slowly to save jobs and failing to appreciate the value of taxpayers' money, pointing to a highly critical watchdog review of procurement during the pandemic.

Even though Britain is four years away from an election, Labour is seeking to tap into anger at the government's handling of public finances throughout the crisis and to persuade voters that Labour can be trusted on the economy.

Dodds' opposite number Sunak saw his popularity soar when he was spending heavily to prop up the economy, but questions are growing over how wisely that money has been used and how it will be repaid.

"The chancellor's irresponsible choices and unacceptable delays are damaging the economy," Dodds will say. "That's why we're in the grip of a jobs crisis - and it's got Rishi Sunak's name all over it."

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

By William James

11/22/2020 | 05:38pm EST
Reuters
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pTHOMSON RESOURCES : Appendix 2A
PU
05:47pUK to announce self-isolation no longer required for contact with COVID-19 cases - The Telegraph
RE
05:38pLabour bids for voters' trust with 'responsible' recovery plan
RE
05:34pSUNAK : no return to austerity in new spending plan
RE
05:15pG20 : Global co-operation and strong policy action needed for a sustainable recovery - OECD
PU
05:14pNew Zealand Retail Sales Recover From Lockdown Slump
DJ
05:09pSTATISTICS NEW ZEALAND : Retail sales recover in the September 2020 quarter
PU
05:04pMexico president's rating at one-year high with election in sight
RE
04:45pPHILIP R. LANE :  Interview with Les Echos
PU
04:32pECB EMERGENCY BOND PURCHASES TO LAST WHILE DISRUPTIONS PERSIST : Lane
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PFIZER INC. : PFIZER : Nigerian Doctor, Onyema Ogbuagbu in Covid-19 Vaccine Breakthrough
2DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : India says local COVID-19 vaccine final trials could end within two months
3Britain and Canada agree post-Brexit rollover trade deal
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Boeing 737 MAX jets undergo round-the-clock effort to clear inventory
5THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. : CARLYLE : U.S. retailer Guitar Center files for bankruptcy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ