Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Labour refers UK home secretary to watchdog over security breach

11/01/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Embattled UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been referred to a financial watchdog by Labour over concerns of a breach of insider trading laws.

Shadow city minister Tulip Siddiq has asked the Financial Conduct Authority to investigate the leaking of information that led to Braverman's resignation.

Rishi Sunak has been under sustained pressure since deciding to reappoint Braverman to the role six days after she was forced out by Liz Truss while she was still prime minister.

Without authorisation, Braverman sent draft immigration policy to Tory backbencher John Hayes from a personal email address, inadvertently also sending it to a staff member of another Conservative MP.

Siddiq questioned whether the minister sharing "highly sensitive" information regarding "growth visas" could have been a breach under market abuse regulation.

She said the information could have affected Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts, saying "policy changes can constitute inside information".

"I believe this is a case to answer," the Labour MP wrote.

A spokesman for Braverman, who has apologised for her "errors of judgment", declined to comment.

source: PA

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Latest news "Economy"
05:49pCommunications Services Down on Growth Nerves -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:46pTech Down Ahead of Fed Move -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:45pDuPont pulls the plug on $5.2 bln buyout of Rogers on clearance issues
RE
05:42pUkraine's Zelenskiy: We need reliable defence for grain corridor
RE
05:41pFinancials Up With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:41pNew Zealand House Prices Falls Have Further to Run, Says RBNZ
DJ
05:39pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.13% to 103.61 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pLabour refers UK home secretary to watchdog over security breach
AN
05:38pEuro Lost 0.09% to $0.9874 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Gains 0.16% to $1.1482 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: American Tower, Boston Properties, Exxon Mobil..
2Foxconn raises daily bonuses for some staff at Zhengzhou plant in China
3U.S. job openings unexpectedly increase in September
4Frost & Sullivan Partners with the World's First Hybrid Hotel to Enable..
5Transcript : Leidos Holdings, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 01, 2022

HOT NEWS