Labs Like Premier Medical Laboratory Services Now Seeing Increased Demand for Various Molecular Diagnostic Tests

~As social distancing measures have decreased, demand for medical tests other than COVID-19 increase~

At the onset of the pandemic the nation began to practice social distancing, and subsequently, many stopped scheduling visits with their doctors. Laboratories like Premier Medical Laboratory Services suddenly pivoted much of their efforts into providing a high volume of testing for COVID-19. Now, as more businesses and schools have reopened, less of the population has continued to practice extreme social distancing measures. Accordingly, more patients are visiting their physicians’ offices again for routine check-ups and other healthcare needs other than the Coronavirus.

With this, PMLS, recently named one of the Top Genetic Diagnostic Companies of 2020, says that they are beginning to see a rise in demand for tests that they offer to address various medical diagnostic needs aside from COVID-19. Some of these tests included are their pharmacogenomics, advanced cardiovascular testing, and their women’s health & wellness and diabetes panels.

“We are continuing to process up to 50,000 COVID-19 tests per day, but are glad to see an increase in orders for the other tests we provide,” said Kevin Murdock founder of Premier Medical Laboratory Services. “We know that our tests offer vital insight to physicians so that they can best plan the proper care for their patients.”

Including their portfolio of COVID-19 assays, all of PMLS’ tests processed at their 40,000 sqft laboratory are performed with the latest in science and technology to provide the most advanced and comprehensive testing results. For example, PMLS’s MDDiabeticPro panel includes the revolutionary DIABETESpredict test, which is a first of its kind predictive genetic test for type 2 diabetes developed in collaboration with world leading doctors and scientists of Harvard and MIT. The DIABETESpredict test is expected to mark a new era in diabetes prevention and care through evaluating the risk of the disease onset by examining individual genetic profiles and is currently only available to the US through PMLS.

PMLS’s cardiovascular panel, MDHeartPro, offers a more complete look at a patient’s cardiovascular health than the standard lipid profile that is commonly ordered. In addition to the standard lipid panel, MDHeartPro includes tests that identify plaque buildup, lipid particle size, hereditary factors, and other advanced risk factors.

At PMLS’s fully COLA and CLIA regulated laboratory many of their processes are automated with cutting-edge laboratory equipment. Using a cloud based-laboratory information management system, OnGen, PMLS communicates real-time results to physicians directly from their lab equipment. Because of this, PMLS is able to process hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 tests per month while increasing the testing capacity for their other molecular diagnostic offerings without compromising accuracy or their quick turnaround time of results.

For more information about Premier Medical Laboratory Services, please visit www.PreMedInc.com or call 1.877.335.2455.

ABOUT PREMIER MEDICAL LABORATORY

Premier Medical Laboratory Services (PMLS) is a CLIA and COLA regulated laboratory based in Greenville, South Carolina focused on providing clinically meaningful results to medical practitioners. Premier Medical Laboratory Services offers a variety of highly specialized tests including: the only Type II Diabetes molecular predisposition test available in the U.S., advanced cardiovascular testing, hereditary cancer screening, carrier screening, women’s health panels, pharmacogenomics, serum allergy testing, blood wellness, Hepatitis C genotyping, respiratory pathogens, gastrointestinal pathogens, and more. In addition to its specialty programs, Premier Medical Laboratory offers a comprehensive testing menu of general chemistry, immunoassay, and hematology tests. The company also is proud to offer a patient friendly billing policy.

For more information, please visit www.PreMedInc.com or call 1.877.335.2455.

