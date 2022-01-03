Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Lack of competition in U.S. meat industry amounts to 'exploitation,' says Biden

01/03/2022 | 03:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Worker stacks beef in meat section of Costco during coronavirus pandemic in Webster, Texas

(Reuters) - The United States will issue new rules and $1 billion in funding this year to support independent meat processors and ranchers as part of a plan to address a lack of "meaningful competition" in the meat sector, President Joe Biden said on Monday.

The initiative comes amid rising concerns that a handful of big beef, pork and poultry companies have too much control over the American meat market, allowing them to dictate wholesale and retail pricing to profit at the expense of their suppliers and consumers.

"Capitalism without competition isn't capitalism. It's exploitation," Biden said. "That's what we're seeing in meat and poultry industries now."

The Department of Agriculture (USDA) will spend the $1 billion from American Rescue Plan funds to expand the independent meat processing sector, including funds for financing grants, guaranteed loans, and worker training, said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, who was speaking at an event with Biden.

A recent White House analysis found that the top four meatpacker companies control between 55% and 85% of the market in the hog, cattle, and chicken sectors.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said at the event that "too many industries have become too consolidated over time," and that the antitrust division of the Department of Justice has been chronically underfunded.

"Anticompetitive practices in agriculture, as in any industry, hurts the American people - producers, consumers, and workers alike - and they hurt the American economy," Garland said.

USDA will issue rulemaking this year to strengthen enforcement of the Packers and Stockyards Act and to clarify the meaning of "Product of USA" meat labels, which domestic ranchers have said unfairly advantage multinational companies that raise cattle abroad and only slaughter in the United States.

National Chicken Council president Mike Brown called the plan "a solution in search of a problem."

(Reporting by Leah Douglas; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

By Leah Douglas


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURONET WORLDWIDE, INC. 1.90% 121.43 Delayed Quote.0.00%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.35% 166.9 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.11% 138.9 End-of-day quote.0.00%
NEDBANK GROUP LIMITED -0.34% 175.02 End-of-day quote.0.00%
SECURE INCOME REIT PLC 2.40% 426 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:47pWhite House expected to make fresh push to confirm Biden nominees for FTC, FCC
RE
03:46p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.016% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:46p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 1.628% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:46p2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 0.784% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:45pLack of competition in U.S. meat industry amounts to 'exploitation,' says Biden
RE
03:44pArgentina says December tax revenue up 73.6% from year ago period
RE
03:41pSpeculators cut net long U.S. dollar bets in latest week
RE
03:41pHezbollah's criticism of Saudi not in Lebanon's interest - PM
RE
03:37pFirefighters battle new blaze at South African parliament, suspect charged with arson
RE
03:33pApple becomes first company to hit $3 trillion market value
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street shows confidence to start the new year
2BlueCity Holdings Limited Announces Receipt of a Preliminary Non-Bindin..
3Wall St rises on 1st trading day of 2022; Apple hits $3 trln market cap
4European stocks kick off 2022 at record highs
5Euro zone factory growth stayed strong in Dec as supply issues eased -P..

HOT NEWS