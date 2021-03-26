Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lafarge Canada Kicks off 2021 With Critical Roadworks Improvements

03/26/2021 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lafarge Canada’s Northern Alberta construction team is kicking off 2021 with road redesign and upgrades west of Edmonton, AB.

Highway 19 is a 12-kilometre, two-lane, high-volume, high-load corridor connecting Highway 60 and Highway 2. It is a critical piece of infrastructure that supports continued economic growth in the capital region. “This has been a long time coming,” says Przemyslaw Skiba, VPGM of Northern Alberta. “There was a lot of discussion and preplanning with the communities. Now that a consensus has been reached, we can have a huge impact on the safety of the motorists who use the road every day, and align with future plans for the Edmonton International Airport.”

Unlike other Western Canadian infrastructure contractors, Lafarge is uniquely positioned to provide all raw inputs into the project as well as manage the construction. The company will supply 375 m3 of ready mix concrete, 66,000 tonnes of asphalt and 300,000 tonnes of aggregates. Says Skiba, “we provide a one stop shop. We pair our interchange experience with resource and cost certainty, and it helps to maximize the tax dollars at work.”

Alberta Transportation awarded the contract to Lafarge in early 2021, triggering the construction of 3.5 km of four new lanes of highway, two new traffic signals and illumination at the Highway 19 and Highway 60 intersections. It also includes 1.5 km of widening on Highway 60, and one bridge culvert extension and one bridge culvert rehab. “It will make a big difference to the people who live here,” remarked Skiba. “This was a dangerous roadway for a long time - lots of collisions and injuries. It feels good to know that Alberta Transportation is making this change for Edmonton, and that we can be a part of it.”

Construction on the project begins in the spring of 2021 and is scheduled for completion in October 2022.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:04aCOMCAST  : Announces Exclusive Premiere of Twenty Pearls – A Documentary Examining the Storied History of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® – On Its Newly Launched Black Experience on Xfinity Channel
BU
10:03aDAIMLER  : Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team appoints Esteban Gutierrez as Brand and Business Ambassador
PU
10:03aCHINA NONFERROUS GOLD  : Extension to Loan Agreement
PU
10:03aCORRECTION : Notice of the Annual General Meeting of GHP Specialty Care AB
PU
10:03aAF GRUPPEN  : Building 81 apartments in Oslo city centre
AQ
10:02aGUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES INC  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:02aUnity Bank Names Industry Veteran George Boyan Chief Financial Officer
GL
10:01aHENGAN INTERNATIONAL  : Issue of the first tranche super short-term commercial papers
PU
10:01aNUVO PHARMACEUTICALS  : Miravo Healthcare™ Acknowledged In The Globe and Mail's Second-Annual Women Lead Here Benchmark of Executive Gender Diversity
AQ
10:01aUNITED AIRLINES  : to Hold Webcast of First-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Burberry becomes first luxury brand to suffer Chinese backlash over Xinjiang
2JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG : In 2020 the ultra-rich got richer. Now they're bracing for the backlash
3BASF SE : EXCLUSIVE: BASF warns chemicals could be left out of post-pandemic party
4Aviva sells Polish business to Allianz for $2.9 billion
5Suez Canal steps up efforts to remove blockage as shipping rates surge, tankers diverted away

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ