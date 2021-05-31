Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lafarge : Western Canada Introduces EcoPlanet Ultra Low Carbon Cement

05/31/2021 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New ultra low carbon cement portfolio continues company’s trend to build greener

In 2020, LafargeHolcim announced a global commitment to creating building material products that meet lower CO2 standards. Today, Lafarge introduced the ultra-low carbon cement product, EcoPlanet to the Pacific Northwest, part of the company’s Western Canadian market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210531005045/en/

The first round of EcoPlanet projects were completed along the western coast, under the leadership of Brad Kohl, president & CEO of Western Canada. “The strength profile is the same as traditional Portland cement,” he shares, “but we’ve decreased CO2 emissions from the manufacturing process by 35%.”

Recent projects in Seattle, Washington, including the T&S Sayers building and Albrecht Birkenbuel building were both constructed using EcoPlanet as a part of their concrete mixes. And, EcoPlanet - like all cements - is also used for mining and soil stabilization.

“This is just another opportunity to build sustainably across North American cities,” shares Rene Thibault, LafargeHolcim’s Head of North America. “We have already made great strides in reducing our carbon footprint in an effort to meet our goals of more than a 20% reduction in carbon intensity by 2030 (2018 baseline). Last year, we introduced EcoPact, our line of low-carbon concrete, and the introduction of EcoPlanet provides yet another sustainable solution for our customers and communities.”

EcoPlanet is the global brand applied to low carbon cements that show a reduction in CO2 per ton greater than 30%, those which emit no more than 400kg of CO2 per ton. Compared to standard Portland cements - which typically emit upwards of 900kg of CO2 per ton - the impact is significant. In Seattle, WA, an optimized mix of EcoPlanet cement and slag reduced emissions even further. “The emissions were reduced by 62%,” shares Thibault. “EcoPlanet far outpaces industry averages.”

“It’s a game changer,” says Thibault. “Concrete is the second most used product in the world after water, and is the foundation of so much of our infrastructure and communities. It’s critical for our cities to maintain and grow themselves sustainably. For us to be able to have this kind of impact is huge, not only for ourselves, but for future generations.”


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:20aCorrection to China's Factory Activity Slipped Article
DJ
11:20aFree of charge training seminar for the promotion of the Circular Economy tailored for hotel executives
PU
11:20aMPC CEOs Survey of May 2021
PU
11:20aMPC Market Perceptions Survey of May 2021
PU
11:20aCNOVA N  : Voting results Cnova May 28, 2021 AGM
PU
11:20aCNOVA N  : Minutes Cnova May 28, 2021 AGM
PU
11:20aDGAP-CMS  : Linde plc: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
11:19aIndian court orders COVID-related audit of Renault-Nissan factory
RE
11:19aTGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL  : Silchester - Acquisition of Shares in TGS-NOPEC
AQ
11:18aMALTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT P L C  : May, 2021 Travel advice for passengers flying through Malta International Airport
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Intel reiterates chip supply shortages could last several years
2TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Advanced Micro Devices, AstraZeneca, Bodycote, Medtronic, Ulta Beauty...
3Canadian telecoms regulator's latest ruling spells 'dark period' for smaller operators
4NESTLÉ S.A. : NESTLE S A : , under fire over unhealthy products, working on new strategy
5SOLUTIONS 30 SE : SOLUTIONS 30 : Annual general meeting and extraordinary general meeting

HOT NEWS