Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Lagarde's communication revolution falls short of hype

07/22/2021 | 12:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde in Brussels, Belgium

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Christine Lagarde's attempt to reform the European Central Bank's communication fell short of a revolution on Thursday as she struggled to simplify concepts and make the message more accessible to a broader public, ECB-watchers said.

    Having spent 18 months poring over its strategy, the ECB set out this month to make communication shorter, crisper and clearer. But ECB President Lagarde's first attempt since the strategy review received only middling grades from regular watchers of the euro zone's central bank.  

    "I think on that point the ECB over-promised and under-delivered," Christoph Rieger, head of rates and credit research at Commerzbank, told Reuters.

    He added that the decision itself was much longer and the prepared remarks, or monetary policy statement, not really "crisper" as Lagarde had promised.

    "If my analysts are writing such cumbersome, convoluted sentences, I would have them re-do their work," Rieger added.

    Although ECB and European Commission surveys show public faith in the euro itself is high, trust in the ECB -- Europe's most powerful institution -- has lagged ever since the 2008-09 financial crisis. That trust gap worries policymakers, even if the ECB has made some progress in recent years.

    Carsten Brzeski, ING's global head of macro, said that except for some colourful headlines and an attempt to kick off Lagarde's televised news conference with something other than monetary policy, he did not spot substantial changes.

    "I also wonder whether the people on the streets found today's show crisper or easier to understand. I doubt it," he said.

    Some analysts said the central bank's goal of simplifying its message may be misguided as it also needs to address sophisticated financial investors who determine the price of assets and are the ultimate judges of the bank's success.

    "The policy decision and the press conference are for financial markets, ECB-watchers and journalists. This is not made for dumbing down," ING's Brzeski said. "The ECB should simply find other opportunities to talk to the 'normal' people but should stop trying to combine the two."

    Journalists also appeared to struggle to grasp the key takeaways of the ECB's decision and repeatedly returned to seek an explanation of the bank's new guidance on interest rates.    

    "The big change that we were all looking for was the forward guidance and it took Christine Lagarde almost one hour to explain it," Pictet strategist Frederik Ducrozet said.

    Ducrozet said that if the ECB wanted to communicate directly with the broader public, it should try other channels than the news conferences and policy statements, and provide accessible, good quality educational materials.

    "What matters most -- and people are making fun of it -- are the cartoons, the website, the videos on YouTube. That is what makes a difference with the broader public."

(Reporting by Krisztian Sandor; Editing by Catherine Evans)

By Krisztian Sandor


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.48% 0.62627 Delayed Quote.-1.12%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.61% 1.1698 Delayed Quote.3.42%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.29% 0.676563 Delayed Quote.4.05%
COMMERZBANK AG -1.02% 5.45 Delayed Quote.4.56%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.27% 0.011411 Delayed Quote.1.64%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.28% 0.850449 Delayed Quote.3.67%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:51pExclusive-Amazon-backed Rivian confirms plan for second U.S. assembly plant
RE
12:51pInsurance brokerage Ryan Specialty rises 9% in NYSE debut, valued at $6.5 billion
RE
12:51pAkamai says implemented a fix for service disruption issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations
RE
12:51pInsurance brokerage Ryan Specialty rises 9% in NYSE debut, valued at $6.5 bln
RE
12:50pBiogen Alzheimer's drug slow to take off as U.S. Medicare wrestles with coverage
RE
12:44pLagarde's communication revolution falls short of hype
RE
12:40pExclusive-India overhauls petroleum reserve policy to boost private interest- sources
RE
12:39pWall Street edges lower as jobless claims unexpectedly rise
RE
12:37pWebsites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage
RE
12:32pBailed-out Italian bank Carige needs another 400 mln euros
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Euro up slightly after ECB meeting; U.S. jobless claims weigh on dollar
2Tesla will 'most likely' restart accepting bitcoin as payments, says Musk
3DJ INDUSTRIAL : Inflation worries overshadow Unilever's strong first half, hit shares
4Biogen says uptake on new Alzheimer's drug slower than expected
5'Pingdemic' puts Britain's food supply under strain

HOT NEWS