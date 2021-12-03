Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Laine - A Solana Validator Launches, Aims to Take the Industry Forward

12/03/2021 | 05:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cape Town, South Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2021) - The software and blockchain company Laine has recently launched their Solana validator and is experiencing rapid growth.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/106435_solana.jpg

Figure 1: Laine - A Solana Validator Launches, Aims To Take The Industry Forward

Solana is the future of Blockchain because of its high TPS. Unlike "miners" in a Proof of Work blockchain, "validators" process transactions. Validators process and publish transactions and balances on the chain. "Stake" provides them with this power. Staking implies offering the SOL to a validator to increase their stake weight or voting power on the network.

Laine is one such Solana Validator. Laine is a South African blockchain and software firm. It has been one of the recently successful validators, and its growth in numbers speaks for itself.

2300+ Active Stake Accounts

They have been running Solana validators since May 2021, launching on mainnet at the end of August 2021; currently their validator has 690,000 SOL staked (a whopping $158m at current prices). With over 2300 active stake accounts, it is placed in the top 2% by number of active stakes.

Laine's custom hardware is hosted in an enterprise-grade data center. Laine also understands the network and the validator code base quite well, with an experienced team behind its decisions. Over 70% of the SOL is staked, enabling users to earn 6% to 8% annually while also helping network security.

Regarding future growth, the company stated:

"Going forward our goal is to invest heavily in even better hardware, more redundancy and additional research into improving the returns we provide our delegators. To achieve this we will be changing our commission to 2% from January 2022 (currently at 0%). This will have a small impact on our delegators, a 7.5% return would change to 7.35%, but will enable us to continue serving them and we hope to count on the continued support as we transition to this long-term strategy."

The preferred approach is decentralizing a network by staking with smaller nodes outside the minimum security group, the top 19 nodes. It's critical to consider a validator's long-term sustainability and capacity to fund new hardware and network upgrades, supporting the right validators will pay off in the long term as they will provide more consistent returns while remaining at the forefront of top performance.

About Laine

Laine is a South Africa based blockchain and software firm. While they traditionally focused on building bespoke web applications and complex business automation tools they have expanded into the blockchain space in recent years. They first started operating Solana validators in May 2021 and currently operate mainnet validators on Solana and Velas as well as an operator node on the SSV Network testnet.

Social Media Handles:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/michaelh_laine
Telegram: https://t.me/lainesa
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/72389235/

Media contact:

Company: Laine South Africa
Contact Name: Michael Hubbard
Email: solana@laine.co.za
Website: https://laine.co.za/solana

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106435


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:30aNew contract on MARS
AQ
05:29aRussia files court cases for fines on annual turnover of Google, Meta
RE
05:26aShell wins court case to start seismic surveys offshore South Africa
RE
05:22a03.12.2021 : Notice to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting in Auriant Mining AB (publ.)  Read more
PU
05:22aPGS : Awarded Significant 4D Survey in Brazil
PU
05:22aENEL S P A : X and Policlinico A. Gemelli launch Smart Axistance e-Well, the telemedicine solution for companies that adds innovation to the classical check up
PU
05:22aMURRAY & ROBERTS : Results of the 2021 AGM
PU
05:22aPress Release On Direct FX Intervention (2021-56)
PU
05:22aDashboard of High-Frequency Indicators
PU
05:22aFirm expectations and economic activity
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Equities attempt rebound despite Omicron and Fed tightening bets
2DIDI PLANS TO COMPLETE DUAL PRIMARY LISTING IN HONG KONG IN NEXT THREE ..
3ECB's Knot: high inflation could warrant rate hike in 2023
4Omicron may throw wrench in companies' plans to return to office
5UK Regulator Won't Refer Thermo Fisher's Acquisition of PPD for Further..

HOT NEWS