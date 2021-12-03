Laine - A Solana Validator Launches, Aims to Take the Industry Forward

Cape Town, South Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2021) - The software and blockchain company Laine has recently launched their Solana validator and is experiencing rapid growth.

Solana is the future of Blockchain because of its high TPS. Unlike "miners" in a Proof of Work blockchain, "validators" process transactions. Validators process and publish transactions and balances on the chain. "Stake" provides them with this power. Staking implies offering the SOL to a validator to increase their stake weight or voting power on the network.

Laine is one such Solana Validator. Laine is a South African blockchain and software firm. It has been one of the recently successful validators, and its growth in numbers speaks for itself.

2300+ Active Stake Accounts

They have been running Solana validators since May 2021, launching on mainnet at the end of August 2021; currently their validator has 690,000 SOL staked (a whopping $158m at current prices). With over 2300 active stake accounts, it is placed in the top 2% by number of active stakes.

Laine's custom hardware is hosted in an enterprise-grade data center. Laine also understands the network and the validator code base quite well, with an experienced team behind its decisions. Over 70% of the SOL is staked, enabling users to earn 6% to 8% annually while also helping network security.

Regarding future growth, the company stated:

"Going forward our goal is to invest heavily in even better hardware, more redundancy and additional research into improving the returns we provide our delegators. To achieve this we will be changing our commission to 2% from January 2022 (currently at 0%). This will have a small impact on our delegators, a 7.5% return would change to 7.35%, but will enable us to continue serving them and we hope to count on the continued support as we transition to this long-term strategy."

The preferred approach is decentralizing a network by staking with smaller nodes outside the minimum security group, the top 19 nodes. It's critical to consider a validator's long-term sustainability and capacity to fund new hardware and network upgrades, supporting the right validators will pay off in the long term as they will provide more consistent returns while remaining at the forefront of top performance.

About Laine

Laine is a South Africa based blockchain and software firm. While they traditionally focused on building bespoke web applications and complex business automation tools they have expanded into the blockchain space in recent years. They first started operating Solana validators in May 2021 and currently operate mainnet validators on Solana and Velas as well as an operator node on the SSV Network testnet.

