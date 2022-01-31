Laing O'Rourke to replace diesel with hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) in all its plant

Switch will reduce emissions from plant equipment by up to 90 per cent as company works to achieve operational net zero by 2030

Laing O'Rourke is to replace red diesel with hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) in all its plant equipment before the end of March. The decision follows the successful completion of tests over the last six months by its specialist plant businesses Select Plant Hire and Explore Plant and Equipment.

The move will reduce GHG emissions from the operation of the plant, including excavators, cranes, piling rigs, dumper trucks and generators, by up to 90%. Currently, the use of red diesel in plant equipment is the largest single source of the company's direct emissions, comprising 39% of the total.

Laing O'Rourke has decided to switch to HVO to support the delivery of its sustainability strategy, and specifically its commitment to reach operational net zero by 2030.

Commenting on the change, Alex Warrington, Managing Director of Select Plant Hire, said: