Laipac Technology Partners With Two UAE Companies to Launch World's First AI Rapid Antigen Test System

Laipac Technology Inc., of Ontario, Canada, an award-winning leader in the development of IoMT (Internet of Medical Things) is pleased to announce their partnership with UAE companies YAS Pharmaceuticals LLC and Pure Health LLC, utilizing the power of the world’s first Rapid Covid-19 Antigen Test System using Artificial Intelligence.

The LooK SPOT solution is an intelligent and innovative way to deploy technologies to better protect the health of people across the region. Being able to have a quick and accurate COVID-19 diagnosis can interrupt transmission, aid clinical management, and help proper allocation of resources to isolation.

The European CE-IVD approved LooK SPOT AI COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test System is a smartphone-based diagnostic device with lateral flow immunoassay intended for the qualitative detection of nucleocapsid protein from SARS-CoV-2 in nasal swabs. The LooK SPOT Artificial Intelligence Ecosystem revolutionizes medical diagnostics, enabling early disease detection with consistent and accurate results.

LooK SPOT AI COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test uses the nasal sample collected from 1 inch in the nostril. It uses Artificial Intelligence technology to deliver real-time test results within 5 to 8 minutes with 97.4% sensitivity and 98.3% specificity in detecting the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This Antigen test kit is one of the leading kits available in the market. LooK SPOT COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test can also detect the new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus which was first identified in the United Kingdom and South Africa.

"LooK SPOT's AI Algorithm has high accuracy and can identify the colour signal on tests in low positive cases when human eyes cannot, therefore eliminating the human error and manual process done with other Antigen tests available in the market. LooK SPOT reduces healthcare responders' cognitive load by providing accurate test results in an easy-to-read format. LooK SPOT has been designed with a tactical edge to fight COVID-19." said Diego Lai. Co-Founder and CEO of Laipac.

LooK PASS App can be downloaded from Apple or Google stores, to scan the LooK COVID-19 antigen cassette before the test, and test results can be received on smartphones within 5 to 8 minutes. Negative test results generate a QR code on the app which may be used as a Pass to enter a facility, events, gatherings or used for transport facilities. Via Pure Health, LooK SPOT will be able to provide a full API integration with multiple IT applications and travel applications for real time reporting.

The Artificial Intelligence Rapid Antigen Test will be showcased at the LooK SPOT Stand 03-C22 at IDEX 2021 Abu Dhabi between 21-25 February.

