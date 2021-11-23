Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Laird Connectivity and Packetcraft Partner to Deliver Advanced LE Audio Evaluation Kits

11/23/2021 | 03:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laird Connectivity, a global leader in wireless technology, today announced a partnership with Packetcraft, a Bluetooth® Low Energy (LE) protocol stack pioneer. Under this partnership, the companies will deliver a complete Bluetooth LE Audio solution using Laird Connectivity's new BL5340 Series module and Packetcraft's LE Audio software. This solution is ideal for engineers looking to evaluate LE Audio for emerging next generation Bluetooth LE Audio applications.

The Bluetooth 5.2 specification has bought with it many new features and benefits, including the highly anticipated and innovative LE Audio. This new feature supports high quality audio over Bluetooth LE for a range of new use cases. LE Audio brings many enhancements, including a new high-quality, low-power audio codec, the Low Complexity Communications Codec (LC3). LC3 gives developers tremendous flexibility, with high quality even at low data rates, avoiding the tradeoffs between key product attributes of audio quality and power consumption.

The new LE Audio evaluation kits are comprised of Laird Connectivity's BL5340 Bluetooth 5.2 development boards, a custom audio interface board, and Packetcraft's comprehensive software solution for LE Audio. The BL5340 is the most advanced, most secure and highest performing dual core MCU wireless solution available. This series of robust, tiny modules features the Nordic nRF5340 SoC and directly targets the highest performance with the lowest power budget. Packetcraft's LE Audio solution includes the link layer, host stack, and LC3 codec. Packetcraft's software is Bluetooth qualified and designed specifically for ultra-low power resource-constrained embedded devices. Together, these solutions provide a platform that gives developers everything needed to start creating Bluetooth LE Audio products such as wireless microphones, broadcast audio for infrastructure, and much more.

"We are excited to partner with Packetcraft on the upcoming audio kits. By combining our BL5340 with Packetcraft's software, we give developers a platform they can use to start exploring the capabilities of LE Audio," said Jonathan Kaye, VP of product management, Laird Connectivity. "We look forward to our ongoing collaboration to help developers deploy LE Audio solutions faster and more efficiently."

"Together with Laird Connectivity we are giving developers a world-class hardware and software platform that is incredibly flexible and serves as the foundation for next generation Bluetooth audio development," said John Yi, CEO, Packetcraft. "Laird Connectivity is an outstanding partner that delivers the critical features and reliable wireless connectivity needed to support this new frontier of Bluetooth development."

The LE Audio evaluation kits are available for purchase directly from Packetcraft. For more information, visit:
www.packetcraft.com/product-page/EK-B02-BL5340 or www.lairdconnect.com/le-audio-evk  

About Laird Connectivity 
Laird Connectivity simplifies wireless connectivity with market-leading modules, embedded antennas, IoT devices, and customer-specific wireless solutions. Our products are trusted by companies around the world for their performance and reliability. With best-in-class support and comprehensive product development services, we reduce your risk and improve your time-to-market. When you need unmatched wireless performance to connect your applications with security and confidence, Laird Connectivity delivers – no matter what.  

For the latest news or more information, visit:  
lairdconnect.com | twitter.com/LairdConnect facebook.com/LairdConnectivitylinkedin.com/company/lairdconnectivity

About Packetcraft
At Packetcraft we are applying our decades of Bluetooth and embedded protocol expertise to enable our customers with world-leading wireless software. As a leader in short-range wireless technologies, we deliver software and services that are leading-edge, commercially-proven, and qualified.
www.packetcraft.com  

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laird-connectivity-and-packetcraft-partner-to-deliver-advanced-le-audio-evaluation-kits-301431168.html

SOURCE Laird Connectivity


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:56pLUGGAGE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2021 : Calpak, Samsonite, Away & More Luggage Deals Shared by Consumer Articles
BU
03:55pSavvy Cleaner Celebrates Black Friday 365 Days a Year With Savvy Perks
GL
03:53pLaird Connectivity and Packetcraft Partner to Deliver Advanced LE Audio Evaluation Kits
PR
03:51pBLACK FRIDAY HOMEPOD DEALS 2021 : Top HomePod mini Sales Rounded Up by Consumer Articles
BU
03:50p2022 Crop Year Organic Rice Price Factor, Organic Cotton Price Premium, Popcorn Price Factors, and Sunflower Price Factors
PU
03:50pEDITORS' PICKS : 6 Events for Your Art Calendar This Week, From Jónsi's Sonic Volcano to the Met's Afrofuturist Period Room
PU
03:50pWHAT I BUY AND WHY : John Dodelande on His Passion for Chinese Contemporary Art and Forging Links Between East and West
PU
03:50pTOWER : FY21 Results Announcement to Market & Capital Return
PU
03:50pSERKO : FY21 Half-Year Results Announcement
PU
03:50pMATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL : Call Transcript FY 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"