Lake Qaraoun Pollution Prevention Project - P147854

The development objectives of the Lake Qaraoun Pollution Prevention Project for Lebanon are to reduce the quantity of untreated municipal sewage discharged into the Litani River and to improve pollution management around Qaraoun Lake. This project has three components. 1) The first component, Improvement of municipal sewage collection, will finance activities that increase sewerage collection in areas where wastewater treatment plants have been constructed...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

