Lakeview Center Plaza Becomes a Pure Office Building

Pure Wellness, a leader in transforming interior spaces into world-class wellness environments that protect against viral & bacterial contaminants [including COVID-19], and promote overall wellbeing; and Innovatus Capital Partners, LLC a boutique specialty finance firm with over $1.5 billion assets under management including a diversified portfolio of U.S. commercial office properties located in emergent top-tier markets, have announced the conversion of Lakeview Center Plaza into a Pure Office building.

“At Innovatus we are committed to providing a refreshing anti-microbial and anti-viral environment to help employees feel safe and confident in going back to work,” commented Georgia Carreria, Director of Asset Management at Innovatus. “We are enhancing and differentiating our building environments through the Pure Office concept that has been well received by leasing agents and our building management partners.”

The Pure Office concept is designed to meet the needs of a post-coronavirus world in which virus and bacteria free environments are a must to attract and retain business. The Pure Office concept addresses three key areas focused on preventing the transmission of viruses and bacteria such as COVID-19 and improving tenant and staff confidence. First, the cleaned surfaces in a building or office are treated with a special chemical called Pure Shield that creates molecular structures that prevent 99.99% of viruses and bacteria from surviving on the treated surfaces and which remain effective for over 90 days. Second, the air in the building or office is treated with equipment using patented Disinfection Filtration System (DFS) technology that has been individually tested to exceed HEPA efficiency at removing 99.99% of airborne particles, such as COVID-19, from the air. Finally, air particle monitoring systems are installed to measure and display the difference in particle count between the outside air and inside environment.

“Innovatus continues to be at the forefront of innovation with their commercial office assets,” stated Brian Shedd, Senior Vice President for Pure Wellness. “The Pure Office concept helps retain tenants, capture new tenants seeking a better office product in the market for their employees and gives office building managers a tool to drive lease extension and renewal. This is competitive differentiation and advantage in the commercial office space.”

The Lakeview Center becomes the latest Pure Office in a growing portfolio of real estate assets nationwide owned by Innovatus Capital Partners such as Highland Ridge I & II in Nashville, TN, Frisco Bridges Office Park in Frisco, TX., and Westwood Corporate Center in Orlando, FL. Tenants and visitors experience an environment that is 99.99% free of airborne pathogens such as viruses and bacteria in the building common areas such as the lobby, community room, conference room, fitness center, locker rooms and restrooms. Tenants at Pure Office buildings can also opt to make their individual office spaces Pure Offices by contacting the building management.

About Innovatus

Innovatus Capital Partners, LLC is a boutique specialty finance firm focused on creating value for investors in emergent asset classes, private credit and asset-based investments, based in New York. Innovatus has assets under management in excess of $1.5 billion. Innovatus has a dedicated team of real estate investment professionals with deep experience in commercial real estate acquisitions, recapitalizations and asset management across core-plus and opportunistic real estate investments amongst all property types including office, retail, hotel, medical, industrial and warehouse. Innovatus and its principals have significant real estate experience with ventures that range from the creation of a CMBS lending group and servicing platform to making equity investments in developments and single asset purchases. Further information can be found at innovatuscp.com.

About Pure Wellness

Pure Wellness transforms interior spaces into world-class wellness environments that protect against viral & bacterial contaminants and promote overall wellbeing. Pure Wellness provides a refreshing, relaxing experience to guests and tenants around the world, at hotels, resorts, office buildings, senior living and more. Pure solutions are designed to meet the needs of a post-coronavirus world in which virus and bacteria free environments are a must to attract and retain business.

