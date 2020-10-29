Log in
Lance Mueffelmann Joins SEH Leadership Team as Chief Financial Officer

10/29/2020 | 06:01pm EDT

Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. (SEH®) has named Lance Mueffelmann to lead the employee-owned, professional services firm’s financial operations as chief financial officer (CFO). Lance brings 19 years of financial executive leadership to the SEH Leadership Team, with a focus on implementing and maximizing technology to improve business performance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005996/en/

Lance Mueffelmann, SEH Chief Financial Officer (Photo: Business Wire).



Headquartered in St. Paul, Minn., and comprising more than 800 engineers, architects, planners and scientists, the company serves its clients from 31 offices across nine states in the Midwest, Colorado and Wyoming. Lance’s addition and strategic leadership experience better position SEH to serve its clients in the fields of engineering, architecture, environmental and planning services.

“We’re thrilled to have Lance join our Leadership Team,” says Dave Ott, SEH CEO and President. “We’re constantly seeking ways to maximize value for our clients via industry-leading solutions and sound financial leadership. Our clients and employee-owners alike will benefit from Lance’s innovative thinking and strategic understanding of new technologies.”

As noted above, Lance joins SEH with nearly two decades of financial executive leadership experience – including having served as CFO since 2012 for two other companies. He has an extensive background in implementing and maximizing various technologies to improve business reporting and organizational performance.

“Talk about an amazing position we’re in – SEH is poised and ready to expand on its solid foundation to help clients meet their goals,” says Lance. “The positive energy I feel from SEH leadership and staff is inspiring. All hands are on deck to seek out opportunities. Together, we’ll find new ways to help clients and employee-owners prepare for the future.”

Lance’s experience and business acumen fuel his strategic thinking and ability to inspire superior team and client performance. As he leads strategic financial initiatives, he will help SEH client partners and his colleagues produce results that are built to last.

About SEH

SEH is a multidisciplined professional services firm made up of 800 engineers, architects, planners and scientists who connect our government, commercial and industrial clients to the right solutions. With 31 offices across the Midwest, Colorado and Wyoming, SEH focuses on improving mobility, improving infrastructure, engineering clean water and creating better places. In partnership with our clients, we're Building a Better World for All of Us®. Learn more about What We Do.

© Business Wire 2020

