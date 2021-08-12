Lanco Integrated : Announces Planned Leadership Succession

Lanco Integrated announced Ed Karabec, Lanco Integrated’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has officially announced his plans for retirement. CEO Ed Karabec had shared his intent with the Board of Directors some time ago; however, with the ever-changing global landscape due to the pandemic, Ed Karabec’s steady stewardship continued to guide Lanco forward. With his official announcement, Lanco Integrated’s Board of Directors extensively reviewed qualified candidates and unanimously appointed Bob Kuniega to assume the role of Lanco’s next Chief Executive Officer.

“It has been my pleasure to work with Ed Karabec as Lanco’s Chair and I appreciate the incredible dedication and contributions he has made to Lanco over his career. Lanco’s next chapter is very exciting, and we welcome Bob Kuniega with his extensive industry and leadership experience to the team as our next CEO,” said Michael Wing.

“I am proud, honored and grateful to have been able to be part of this great company, from its infancy over 30 years ago, to its status today, as a premier multi-national supplier of advanced automation systems,” said Karabec. “It has been my pleasure to have been able to work with an exceptional group of talented people throughout my tenure at Lanco. There is an experienced and focused management team in place to see Lanco through this transition, and well into the future. I am confident that Bob will fit in well and has the full support of the entire team,” said Karabec.

Bob Kuniega joins Lanco Integrated with a clear vision to continue the strategic growth of global manufacturing and the expansion of Lanco’s service offerings. Bob has over 25 years of proven success within global automation organizations. Bob’s breadth of experience across diverse industries includes Automobile and Commercial Vehicles, Semiconductor, Life Science, Material Handling, Energy, Food and Beverage, Packaging, and others.

“I am humbled to be selected to this leadership role. Lanco’s very talented associates are passionate about providing their customers industry leading solutions to their most challenging automated assembly requirements. Our market expertise and global footprint uniquely positions us to provide breakthrough solutions that align with customers Industry 4.0 initiatives. I am excited to work with our customers and be part of the next chapter in Lanco’s 60 plus years of success,” said Bob Kuniega.

More on Bob Kuniega

Bob Kuniega brings forth 30 years of executive leadership experience, rising through a series of Sales, Marketing, Engineering and Operations positions. Kuniega proved his competency with strategic growth during his tenure at Danaher, Mitsubishi, and Parker Hannifin. Kuniega’s international acquisition and integration experience will be integral to Lanco Integrated’s global growth.

About Lanco Integrated

Lanco Integrated (www.lancointegrated.com) headquartered in Westbrook Maine, is a leading assembly automation company. Offering, over 60 years of solutions and services, Lanco Integrated concepts, designs and delivers automated assembly and test equipment for medium to small part production components to diverse industries around the world.

