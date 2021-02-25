Log in
Land Valuation Indicator - Second Half of 2020

02/25/2021 | 11:23am EST
Statistics Department 2021.02.25

Land Valuation Indicator1 - Second Half of 2020

Key Facts

LVI

Indicator Value 145.2

Annual Increase 4.6 % Semi-Annual2

Increase 2.5 %

Annual Percentage Increase of LVI

20%

15%

10%

5%

0%

2018 2018 H1 H2

2019 H1

2019 H2

2020 2020 H1 H2

Residential LVI

Commercial LVI

Industrial LVI

LVI

Geographical Coverage of LVI Since 2017: Colombo District

Source: Central Bank of Sri Lanka

PercentageIncrease

Land Valuation Indicator (LVI) for Colombo District increased by 4.6 per cent on year-on-year basis to 145.2 during the second half of 2020. However, the percentage level of increase of LVI was in line with the declining trend observed over the recent periods. In addition, the LVI recorded an increase of 2.5 per cent for the second half of 2020 compared to the first half of 2020.

All sub-indicators of LVI, namely Residential LVI,

Commercial LVI and Industrial LVI, contributed to the

overall increase. Residential LVI recorded the highest

annual increase of 4.7 per cent, followed by Industrial LVI

and Commercial LVI.

Movements of LVI (2017 H1 = 100)

145

135

Indicator

125

115

105

95

2017 H1 2017 H2 2018 H1 2018 H2 2019 H1 2019 H2 2020 H1 2020 H2

Residential LVICommercial LVIIndustrial LVILVI

Land Valuation Indicator and Growth Rates

Land Valuation

Indicator for Colombo District

(Base period: 2017 H1)

Indicator Value

Annual Percentage Change

Semi-Annual2 Percentage Change

2018 H2

2019 H1

2019 H2

2020 H1

2020 H2

2019 H2

2020 H1

2020 H2

2019 H2

2020 H1

2020 H2

Residential LVI

125.0

131.4

137.9

140.7

144.4

10.4

7.1

4.7

5.0

2.0

2.6

Commercial LVI

125.9

132.2

138.8

141.6

145.1

10.3

7.1

4.5

5.0

2.0

2.5

Industrial LVI

126.6

133.0

139.6

142.5

146.1

10.3

7.2

4.6

5.0

2.1

2.5

LVI

125.8

132.2

138.8

141.6

145.2

10.3

7.1

4.6

5.0

2.0

2.5

Source: Central Bank of Sri Lanka

  • 1 The Land Price Index (LPI) compiled by the CBSL was renamed as Land Valuation Indicator (LVI), effective from the 2nd half of 2019.

  • 2 Percentage change of the LVI for this half year compared to the previous half year.

Technical Note:

Coverage and Frequency

The Land Price Index (LPI) compiled from 1998 to 2008 on an annual basis and from 2009 to 2017 on a semi-annual basis, covering 5 DS divisions in the Colombo District. Subsequently, from 2017 onwards, its geographical coverage was enhanced to represent all 13 DS divisions in the Colombo District and hence it was rebased considering 1st half of 2017 as the base period. From 2020 onwards LPI was renamed as Land Valuation Indicator (LVI) and continued to be released on a semi-annual basis.

Data Source

Per perch bare land prices are obtained from the Government Valuation Department on a semi-annual basis.

Methodology

Considering the diverse nature of land use, and the necessity of maintaining homogeneity, three sub-indicators for residential, commercial and industrial lands are computed separately for each DS division using the average per perch bare land price in the area. The LVI is the simple average of these three sub-indicators.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 16:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
