Land Valuation Indicator - Second Half of 2020

Statistics Department 2021.02.25

Land Valuation Indicator1 - Second Half of 2020

Key Facts LVI Indicator Value 145.2 Annual Increase 4.6 % Semi-Annual2 Increase 2.5 % Annual Percentage Increase of LVI 20% 15% 10% 5% 0% 2018 2018 H1 H2 2019 H1 2019 H2 2020 2020 H1 H2 Residential LVI Commercial LVI Industrial LVI LVI Geographical Coverage of LVI Since 2017: Colombo District Source: Central Bank of Sri Lanka PercentageIncrease

Land Valuation Indicator (LVI) for Colombo District increased by 4.6 per cent on year-on-year basis to 145.2 during the second half of 2020. However, the percentage level of increase of LVI was in line with the declining trend observed over the recent periods. In addition, the LVI recorded an increase of 2.5 per cent for the second half of 2020 compared to the first half of 2020.

All sub-indicators of LVI, namely Residential LVI,

Commercial LVI and Industrial LVI, contributed to the

overall increase. Residential LVI recorded the highest

annual increase of 4.7 per cent, followed by Industrial LVI

and Commercial LVI.

Movements of LVI (2017 H1 = 100)

2017 H1 2017 H2 2018 H1 2018 H2 2019 H1 2019 H2 2020 H1 2020 H2

Residential LVICommercial LVIIndustrial LVILVI

Land Valuation Indicator and Growth Rates

Land Valuation Indicator for Colombo District (Base period: 2017 H1) Indicator Value Annual Percentage Change Semi-Annual2 Percentage Change 2018 H2 2019 H1 2019 H2 2020 H1 2020 H2 2019 H2 2020 H1 2020 H2 2019 H2 2020 H1 2020 H2 Residential LVI 125.0 131.4 137.9 140.7 144.4 10.4 7.1 4.7 5.0 2.0 2.6 Commercial LVI 125.9 132.2 138.8 141.6 145.1 10.3 7.1 4.5 5.0 2.0 2.5 Industrial LVI 126.6 133.0 139.6 142.5 146.1 10.3 7.2 4.6 5.0 2.1 2.5 LVI 125.8 132.2 138.8 141.6 145.2 10.3 7.1 4.6 5.0 2.0 2.5

Source: Central Bank of Sri Lanka

1 The Land Price Index (LPI) compiled by the CBSL was renamed as Land Valuation Indicator (LVI), effective from the 2nd half of 2019.

2 Percentage change of the LVI for this half year compared to the previous half year.