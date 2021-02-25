Land Valuation Indicator - Second Half of 2020

Statistics Department 2021.02.25
Land Valuation Indicator1 - Second Half of 2020
|
Key Facts
|
LVI
Indicator Value 145.2
|
Annual Increase 4.6 % Semi-Annual2
Increase 2.5 %
|
Annual Percentage Increase of LVI
20%
15%
10%
5%
0%
2018 2018 H1 H2
2019 H1
2019 H2
2020 2020 H1 H2
Residential LVI
Commercial LVI
Industrial LVI
LVI
Geographical Coverage of LVI Since 2017: Colombo District
Source: Central Bank of Sri Lanka
PercentageIncrease
Land Valuation Indicator (LVI) for Colombo District increased by 4.6 per cent on year-on-year basis to 145.2 during the second half of 2020. However, the percentage level of increase of LVI was in line with the declining trend observed over the recent periods. In addition, the LVI recorded an increase of 2.5 per cent for the second half of 2020 compared to the first half of 2020.
All sub-indicators of LVI, namely Residential LVI,
Commercial LVI and Industrial LVI, contributed to the
overall increase. Residential LVI recorded the highest
annual increase of 4.7 per cent, followed by Industrial LVI
and Commercial LVI.
Movements of LVI (2017 H1 = 100)
145
135
Indicator
125
115
105
95
2017 H1 2017 H2 2018 H1 2018 H2 2019 H1 2019 H2 2020 H1 2020 H2
Residential LVICommercial LVIIndustrial LVILVI
Land Valuation Indicator and Growth Rates
|
Land Valuation
Indicator for Colombo District
(Base period: 2017 H1)
|
Indicator Value
|
Annual Percentage Change
|
Semi-Annual2 Percentage Change
|
2018 H2
|
2019 H1
|
2019 H2
|
2020 H1
|
2020 H2
|
2019 H2
|
2020 H1
|
2020 H2
|
2019 H2
|
2020 H1
|
2020 H2
|
Residential LVI
|
125.0
|
131.4
|
137.9
|
140.7
|
144.4
|
10.4
|
7.1
|
4.7
|
5.0
|
2.0
|
2.6
|
Commercial LVI
|
125.9
|
132.2
|
138.8
|
141.6
|
145.1
|
10.3
|
7.1
|
4.5
|
5.0
|
2.0
|
2.5
|
Industrial LVI
|
126.6
|
133.0
|
139.6
|
142.5
|
146.1
|
10.3
|
7.2
|
4.6
|
5.0
|
2.1
|
2.5
|
LVI
|
125.8
|
132.2
|
138.8
|
141.6
|
145.2
|
10.3
|
7.1
|
4.6
|
5.0
|
2.0
|
2.5
Source: Central Bank of Sri Lanka
1 The Land Price Index (LPI) compiled by the CBSL was renamed as Land Valuation Indicator (LVI), effective from the 2nd half of 2019.
2 Percentage change of the LVI for this half year compared to the previous half year.
Technical Note:
Coverage and Frequency
The Land Price Index (LPI) compiled from 1998 to 2008 on an annual basis and from 2009 to 2017 on a semi-annual basis, covering 5 DS divisions in the Colombo District. Subsequently, from 2017 onwards, its geographical coverage was enhanced to represent all 13 DS divisions in the Colombo District and hence it was rebased considering 1st half of 2017 as the base period. From 2020 onwards LPI was renamed as Land Valuation Indicator (LVI) and continued to be released on a semi-annual basis.
Data Source
Per perch bare land prices are obtained from the Government Valuation Department on a semi-annual basis.
Methodology
Considering the diverse nature of land use, and the necessity of maintaining homogeneity, three sub-indicators for residential, commercial and industrial lands are computed separately for each DS division using the average per perch bare land price in the area. The LVI is the simple average of these three sub-indicators.
