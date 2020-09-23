Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Landesbank Baden-Württemberg : - Post-Stabilisation Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 04:13am EDT

Post-Stabilisation Announcement

23.09.2020

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau /ISIN DE000A289RK2
 

Stabilisation Notice

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated August, 27th 2020, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (contact: Eugen Eichwald; telephone: +49 711 127 28238) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Art. 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) or the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (Aaa/AAA/AAA by Moody’s, S&P & Scope)
Guarantor (if any): Federal Republic of Germany
Aggregate nominal amount: € 3.000.000.000
Description: 0% 17 September-2030 EUR BMK, RegS, Bearer, Off the Issuer's EMTN Programme
Listing: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market
Stabilising Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs International, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg, TD Securities
Offer price: 102,349

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:25aAVANT : Appointment of new Corporate Officers
PU
04:25aSAIL-AWAY Tyra Future Development TEG & TEH JACKETS.
PU
04:25aAVANT : files Annual Securities Report
PU
04:25aAVANT : files Report on Corporate Governance
PU
04:25aECSC : Interim Results
PU
04:25aIMDEX : Employee Rights Plan Appendix 2A and Appendix 3G
PU
04:25aROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL : Revolutionary in every way
PU
04:25aROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL : With the RTE ROBOT, Rosenbauer now has a robotic vehicle in its range
PU
04:25aROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL : develops its own extinguishing system for battery fires in electric vehicles
PU
04:25aROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL : starts international sales of its new RT model servies with hybrid drive
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group