Landmark Deal for Deviation Games to Create AAA Original IP With Sony Interactive Entertainment

06/10/2021 | 03:37pm EDT
Veteran game developers Dave Anthony and Jason Blundell to Co-Head Deviation Games

Deviation Games announced today a landmark deal for the independent game development studio, to develop a groundbreaking AAA original IP with Sony Interactive Entertainment. Veteran game developers and lifelong friends Dave Anthony and Jason Blundell have teamed up once again and will co-head the studio. Building on their success of creating record shattering games which generated billions in revenue, they have assembled a team of over 100 “Deviators” to develop this cutting-edge game title.

“To be creatively unleashed and given the freedom to build something entirely new is a dream come true,” says Deviation CEO Dave Anthony. “It’s an honor to be working with Sony and their entire team. Their track record of producing high-quality, award-winning games is unparalleled, and we could not be more thrilled to embrace the opportunity to expand PlayStation’s portfolio.”

“We’re building a team of passionate, creative, experienced developers to take on the unknown!” says Chief Creative Officer Jason Blundell. “Our team loves to play games as well as make them, so making a home for developers to create the best work of their career is not just our goal… but our calling.”

“In our industry, in the craft of making the best new games, there is absolutely no substitute for the marriage of pure talent, decades of experience and the proven track record that the team at Deviation brings to the table,” said Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. “We are honored to partner with and invest in daring creatives, recognizing full well the challenges of building teams from the ground up and developing successful new IPs. We’re very enthusiastic about the creative vision that Deviation is passionately executing for their first, original project,” said Hulst.

About Deviation Games:

Deviation Games is a AAA video game development studio based in Los Angeles, California. Co-Studio Heads Dave Anthony and Jason Blundell have created a culture which puts ego aside and creativity first, while promoting an inclusive environment where the best idea always wins.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS