Landmark Recovery : Expands Treatment Locations in Indiana

Landmark opens new Indianapolis location and Medicaid-focused Praxis opens in Carmel

Landmark Recovery announced the opening of a new in-patient drug and alcohol recovery treatment center in Indianapolis. Their previous location in Carmel, Indiana is re-opening on October 6th under their sister company, Praxis by Landmark Recovery, a Medicaid-focused drug and alcohol rehabilitation center. Due to increased demand and the negative impacts COVID has had on mental health and addiction services, Landmark Recovery is increasing bed availability and insurance offerings by opening these new buildings.

Landmark Recovery of Indianapolis opened on September 30th and now offers in-patient residential treatment, detox, partial hospitalizations, intensive outpatient, group and individual therapy sessions led by Master’s level clinicians, SMART recovery and 12-step recovery meetings. Located at 6330 Digital Way Indianapolis, IN 46278, the new location now holds 72 patients in a building designed with common areas, group therapy rooms, office space, outdoor recreation space, a dining hall and a workout area.

“While we are grateful to be expanding to help more people, we wish we didn’t have to. The opioid crisis, the pandemic and addiction in general have done such damage to our society, individuals and families,” said Matt Boyle, CEO at Landmark Recovery. “It’s devastating to see the effects of addiction and I can only hope our additional locations in Indiana will start to make a difference for our patients and their loved ones.”

Praxis by Landmark Recovery will house 48 patients and will offer residential treatment and life skills training to help patients restore hope, function, and purpose to their lives. Programs include detox treatment for withdrawal symptoms, group and individual therapy sessions, family counseling and follow-up alumni support. Praxis by Landmark Recovery is located at 13590 North Meridian Street Carmel, IN 46032 and opens on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

“As Praxis opens, we plan to offer all patients the quality care they deserve and the tools necessary to conquer their addictions.” said Rachel Washington, Executive Director of Praxis. “Especially during COVID, we are seeing more and more individuals impacted by addiction and we are here to meet this need in the Indianapolis community.”

About Landmark Recovery

Landmark Recovery, founded in 2016, offers individualized treatment, including detox, inpatient drug and alcohol rehab, intensive outpatient, and alumni programming to address addiction. Landmark has drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers in Indianapolis, Oklahoma City, Louisville, and Lexington. If you or a loved one need help with recovery, call 866-504-8545 or visit, www.landmarkrecovery.com.

About Praxis

Praxis by Landmark Recovery offers inpatient treatment, including detox, drug and alcohol rehab, life-skills training and intensive outpatient designed specifically for individuals with Medicaid to help everyone achieve their goals of sobriety. If you or a loved one need help with recovery, call 866-504-8545 or visit, www.praxistreatment.com.

