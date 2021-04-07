Landmark Recovery : Welcomes Top Pediatric Hospital Executive

Annie Mooney joins Landmark as Vice President of Public Affairs and Payor Relations

Landmark Recovery, an evidenced-based addiction treatment organization, announces the hiring of Annie Mooney as Vice President of Public Affairs and Payor Relations. With more than 20 years’ experience in healthcare and public policy, including working at the highest levels of state government, Mooney is developing Landmark’s government relations practice. In this role, she will set corporate strategy and directly engage and manage municipal, state, tribal, and federal relationships. Mooney will also manage payor relations, engaging with national and local commercial and governmental health insurance plans.

“Addiction is not a disease suffered only by the individual. It effects all aspects of our collective society and demographics,” said Matt Boyle, CEO of Landmark Recovery. “As government and private sector providers collaborate to address this epidemic, Landmark believes Mooney’s proven track record will help advance the efforts necessary to improve treatment accessibility and influence public policy, especially as our organization is growing exponentially.”

Previously, Mooney spent 13 years at Phoenix Children’s Hospital as Vice President of Public Affairs and Advocacy, overseeing all aspects of state and federal legislation, appropriations, electioneering and relationship management. Prior to that, Mooney led the government, community, and public relations divisions for CIGNA HealthCare and served as a business and product development leader for Schaller Anderson.

“What inspired me to join Landmark Recovery is their pioneering application of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES) evaluations as an integral part of their unique approach to addiction treatment. Although a relatively familiar diagnostic tool in pediatrics, its use to manage the lifelong consequences of traumatic childhood experiences in adults, especially as an essential element of recovery, has proven a remarkable differentiator in treatment success and recidivism reduction.”

