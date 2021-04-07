Log in
Landmark Recovery : Welcomes Top Pediatric Hospital Executive

04/07/2021 | 09:12am EDT
Annie Mooney joins Landmark as Vice President of Public Affairs and Payor Relations

Landmark Recovery, an evidenced-based addiction treatment organization, announces the hiring of Annie Mooney as Vice President of Public Affairs and Payor Relations. With more than 20 years’ experience in healthcare and public policy, including working at the highest levels of state government, Mooney is developing Landmark’s government relations practice. In this role, she will set corporate strategy and directly engage and manage municipal, state, tribal, and federal relationships. Mooney will also manage payor relations, engaging with national and local commercial and governmental health insurance plans.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210407005360/en/

Annie Mooney, Vice President of Public Affairs and Payor Relations at Landmark Recovery (Photo: Business Wire)

Annie Mooney, Vice President of Public Affairs and Payor Relations at Landmark Recovery (Photo: Business Wire)

“Addiction is not a disease suffered only by the individual. It effects all aspects of our collective society and demographics,” said Matt Boyle, CEO of Landmark Recovery. “As government and private sector providers collaborate to address this epidemic, Landmark believes Mooney’s proven track record will help advance the efforts necessary to improve treatment accessibility and influence public policy, especially as our organization is growing exponentially.”

Previously, Mooney spent 13 years at Phoenix Children’s Hospital as Vice President of Public Affairs and Advocacy, overseeing all aspects of state and federal legislation, appropriations, electioneering and relationship management. Prior to that, Mooney led the government, community, and public relations divisions for CIGNA HealthCare and served as a business and product development leader for Schaller Anderson.

“What inspired me to join Landmark Recovery is their pioneering application of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES) evaluations as an integral part of their unique approach to addiction treatment. Although a relatively familiar diagnostic tool in pediatrics, its use to manage the lifelong consequences of traumatic childhood experiences in adults, especially as an essential element of recovery, has proven a remarkable differentiator in treatment success and recidivism reduction.”

About Landmark Recovery

Landmark Recovery is an addiction recovery organization striving to help patients live beyond their addiction to experience a life of sobriety. They offer individualized treatment including detox, inpatient drug and alcohol rehab, intensive outpatient, recovery coaching, and alumni programming. Landmark has drug and alcohol recovery centers in Indianapolis, Louisville, Oklahoma City, Las Vegas, and Lexington, in addition to their corporate headquarters, located in Arizona. They also have a sister company, Praxis by Landmark Recovery, with locations in Indiana and Kentucky, that serves the Medicaid population. If you or a loved one need help with recovery, call 866-504-8545 or visit www.landmarkrecovery.com.


© Business Wire 2021
