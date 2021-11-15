Log in
Landmark opioid trial of 3 major pharmacy chains nears its end

11/15/2021 | 03:07pm EST
The combination photo shows logos of CVS, Walmart and Walgreens

CLEVELAND (Reuters) -A lawyer for two Ohio counties urged a federal jury on Monday to hold three major pharmacy chains responsible for fueling an opioid epidemic in their communities as the first trial the companies have faced over the drug crisis neared its end.

Mark Lanier, a lawyer for Lake and Trumbull counties, told a federal jury in Cleveland that a verdict in the case against CVS Health Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and Walmart Inc would have ramifications all across the country.

"You get to decide what will be the most seminal case in pharmacy history," Lanier said in his closing arguments.

The counties accused the companies of creating a public nuisance in the form of the epidemic by failing to prevent excessive amounts of addictive pain pills from flooding their communities or identify "red flags" of misuse.

Lanier said the pharmacies sometimes filled prescriptions for a year's worth of pain pills at a time and that their screening policies for a time were "porous beyond all description."

Communities were "devastated" by their flood of opioids they failed to stop, he said.

"A pharmacy is not a gum ball machine," Lanier said. "They have more responsibility than simply taking your money and getting you your pills."

The companies have denied wrongdoing and said the blame falls on others, including doctors and government regulators. Their lawyers are expected to deliver closing arguments later on Monday.

Brian Swanson, a lawyer for Walgreens, said it had red-flag policies since 1997 and kept improving them. He noted the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration never once moved to suspend any of pharmacies' registrations in the two counties.

"A company that's constantly updating and improving its policies is not a company acting intentionally to cause an opioid crisis," he told jurors.

LAWSUITS FILED NATIONWIDE

The trial is the first the pharmacy chains have faced in thousands of lawsuits by states and local governments seeking to hold them liable for an epidemic that U.S. health officials say has led to nearly 500,000 opioid overdose deaths over two decades.

Should the jurors find the pharmacies created a public nuisance, U.S. District Judge Dan Polster would decide how much they owe to abate, or address, it. The counties' lawyers have said the costs are potentially $1 billion for each county.

The Ohio trial follows recent setbacks for plaintiffs pursuing some of the 3,300 opioid cases filed against drug manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies.

Oklahoma's top court last Tuesday overturned a $465 million judgment https://www.reuters.com/business/oklahoma-court-overturns-465-million-opioid-award-against-johnson-johnson-2021-11-09 against drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, and a California judge this month ruled in favor of four drugmakers in a case brought by several large counties.

Those lawsuits also accused the companies of creating a public nuisance. A similar lawsuit by Washington state against three drug distributors also heads to trial on Monday.

(Reporting by Grant Segall in Cleveland and Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Will Dunham, Noeleen Walder, Aurora Ellis and Dan Grebler)

By Grant Segall


© Reuters 2021
