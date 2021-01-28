Log in
Landscaping and Gardening Services Market to Grow by $ 79.01 Bn in 2021, BrightView Holdings Inc. and Chapel Valley Landscape Co. Emerge as Key Contributors to Growth | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities and Forecast | Technavio

01/28/2021 | 12:57am EST
Technavio has been monitoring the landscaping and gardening services market and it is poised to grow by $ 79.01 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127006090/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Landscaping and Gardening Services Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the landscaping and gardening services market. The market growth in 2021 is likely to Increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the major trends in the market?
    Growth of organic gardening is a major trend driving the growth of the market
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The market will decelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 79.01 bn
  • Who are the top players in the market?
    BrightView Holdings Inc., Chapel Valley Landscape Co., CLINTAR, Denison Landscaping, Gothic Landscape Inc., Lawn Doctor Inc., Mainscape inc., The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., The Davey Tree Expert Co., and TruGreen Limited Partnership, are some of the major market participants.
  • What is the key market driver?
    The innovations in landscaping and gardening practices is one of the major factors driving the market
  • How big is the North America market?
    The North America region will contribute 37% of the market share

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BrightView Holdings Inc., Chapel Valley Landscape Co., CLINTAR, Denison Landscaping, Gothic Landscape Inc., Lawn Doctor Inc., Mainscape inc., The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., The Davey Tree Expert Co., and TruGreen Limited Partnership are some of the major market participants. The innovations in landscaping and gardening practices will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this landscaping and gardening services market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Landscaping and Gardening Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Landscaping and Gardening Services Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Residential
    • Commercial And Industrial
    • Government And Institutional
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

Landscaping and Gardening Services Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The landscaping and gardening services market report covers the following areas:

  • Landscaping and Gardening Services Market Size
  • Landscaping and Gardening Services Market Trends
  • Landscaping and Gardening Services Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growth of organic gardening as one of the prime reasons driving the landscaping and gardening services market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Landscaping and Gardening Services Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist landscaping and gardening services market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the landscaping and gardening services market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the landscaping and gardening services market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of landscaping and gardening services market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Commercial and industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Government and institutional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • BrightView Holdings Inc.
  • Chapel Valley Landscape Co.
  • CLINTAR
  • Denison Landscaping
  • Gothic Landscape Inc.
  • Lawn Doctor Inc.
  • Mainscape Inc.
  • The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co.
  • The Davey Tree Expert Co.
  • TruGreen Limited Partnership

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

     

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2021
