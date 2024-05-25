STORY: ::Emmanuel Eralia

::May 24, 2024

:: Hundreds are feared dead after a landslide

in a remote area in northern Papua New Guinea

::Enga Province, Papua New Guinea

Drone footage filmed on Friday (May 24) showed the extent of the damage with people seen searching for bodies. Reuters was able to verify the location from the shape of mountain in the background which matched Google Earth topography imagery. Corroborating videos and photographs from different sources also show the same scene.

Hundreds are feared dead in the landslide that hit Kaokalam village in Enga Province, about 370 miles northwest of the capital Port Moresby, at around 3 a.m. on Friday (1900 GMT on Thursday).

The landslide in the Pacific nation, north of Australia, buried 1,182 houses, the Papua New Guinea Post Courier said, citing comments from a member of the country's parliament.

More than six villages were impacted by the landslide in the Enga's Mulitaka region, Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) said in a statement on Saturday.