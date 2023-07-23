STORY: Video showed workers removing debris from the site, as rain fell on the hilly terrain.

The landslide occurred on Thursday night in the remote mountain hamlet of Irshalwadi, about 60 km (37 miles) from Mumbai, flattening several houses.

In the Yavatmal district of western Maharashtra state, Indian Air Force helicopter helped, as people were rescued from heavily flooded villages.

Streets were submerged in Navsari region as people struggled to drive their vehciles.

India, with over 1.3 billion people, relies on rainfall to support its population, many of whom live rely on farming. But excessive rainfall can cause floods, landslides and water-borne diseases.