Landslides kill at least 30 in Mumbai after heavy rains

MUMBAI, July 18 (Reuters) - At least 30 people died in three
Mumbai suburbs after several houses collapsed when heavy rain
triggered landslides, officials said on Sunday, and forecasts of
further downpours could force authorities to relocate people
living in danger zones.
Rescuers resorted to using their hands to dig up the ground
in an attempt to find survivors, local television showed, as
authorities said more people could be trapped inside the debris.
Emergency workers carried the injured through narrow lanes on
makeshift stretchers.
Several areas of Mumbai have been hit by floods due to heavy
rainfall over the past 24 hours, crippling India's financial
capital. The mega-city and the coast of India's industrial
Maharashtra state are expected to receive heavy to very heavy
rainfall in the next four days, the weather department said.
"We'll take the decision to shift the people who are living
in a dangerous situation to permanent settlements immediately,"
said Nawab Malik, a state cabinet minister, according to a tweet
by news agency ANI, a Reuters partner.
Torrential rain, especially during India's July-September
monsoon, often triggers the collapse of buildings, especially
older or illegally built structures.
Within the last 24 hours, authorities have reported 11
incidents of houses or walls collapsing in the Mumbai area,
officials said. In one neighbourhood, about half a dozen shacks
located at the base of a hill collapsed on top of each other,
they added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences in a
tweet and announced aid for the victims.
