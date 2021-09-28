Landus, RP Nutrients Announce SoyChlor Partnership

The two companies will collaborate on animal nutrition offerings and opportunities to improve sustainability solutions to dairy producers

Ames, IOWA (September 28, 2021) - SoyChlor manufacturer Landus and animal nutrient company RP Nutrients today announced a collaboration agreement designed to elevate and expand the sales, marketing, service, and technical support of SoyChlor within the dairy industry.

With the initiation of this partnership, RP Nutrients' established team of technical sales managers located throughout the United States will begin representing SoyChlor in the marketplace. Landus will continue to manufacture the branded dairy feed ingredient at its Jefferson, Iowa, production facility, and will continue to manage international SoyChlor sales independently of this agreement.

"We've built our SoyChlor brand on a commitment to high quality, consistent manufacturing and recommendations backed by research. Our partners at RP Nutrients will enable us to strengthen that commitment to quality and grow our reach to dairy producers nationwide with their shared values and specialized team of dairy experts," said Matt Carstens, President and CEO of Landus.

SoyChlor is a high-quality anionic supplement that was first commercialized by Landus in 1997 to improve the cow's health during the transition period and reduce instances of subclinical hypocalcemia and milk fever. Dr. Jesse Goff, DVM, Professor Emeritus, Iowa State University Veterinary College, who was an original creator of the product, will continue to support SoyChlor sales and the Landus and RP Nutrients teams as an outside consultant.

Through this partnership Landus and RP Nutrients are also working together to improve the sustainability of feed ingredient offerings and advice to dairy producers. Landus, who also manufactures SoyPlus, is the largest farmer-owned grain cooperative in Iowa and is building a team and infrastructure dedicated to putting farmers at the center of sustainability and innovative agriculture solutions of the future. The cooperative works with roughly 7,000 corn and soybean growers throughout Iowa to source grain, and is focused on preparing necessary data with their growers to enable them to both capture monetary incentives for their sustainable practices today, and open the door for new opportunities in the future. Its new GROW Solutions Center is staffed with experts available to help farmers navigate a new and often confusing sustainable ag landscape, with advice on topics like carbon markets.

"We believe that one day data will be worth more than the commodities our farmers are currently marketing. We must prepare commodity growers and producers for a rapidly evolving future where the story of how food is produced is just as important as other factors like cost and nutrition. Data and transparency are going to become necessary to increase commodity values, and Landus is uniquely positioned to work directly with farmers at scale to deliver solutions to feed and food supply chains," Carstens said.

"I am excited for what this partnership can offer to dairy producers and nutritionists as we leverage our shared values and work together on challenges like sustainability going forward. Landus and RP Nutrients both believe strongly in the importance of science-backed solutions, high quality feed ingredients, and industry-leading service as we navigate the fast-changing ag landscape. We are stronger together," said RP Nutrients owner James Rohrer.

RP Nutrients is the exclusive distributor of Mepron, an encapsulated rumen-stable source of methionine, and K-pron, a potassium supplement with a high level of purity. The company operates its own research farm at its Wisconsin headquarters. SoyChlor will become the latest dairy feed ingredient marketed in RP Nutrients' product portfolio.

###

About Landus

Landus is a farmer-owned agricultural cooperative headquartered in Ames, Iowa. We employ about 600 full-time employees at locations in more than 60 communities to serve our 7,000 farmer-owners. We are Iowa's largest agricultural cooperative providing unmatched scale, expertise, facilities, and logistics. Our products and services span the five pillars of agronomy, grain, feed, animal nutrition, and data.

For more information, visit LandusCooperative.com.





About RP Nutrients

RP Nutrients is animal nutrition company committed to prioritizing research and effectiveness in order to build a better, more efficient agricultural environment with nutrition, technology, and management by partnering with similarly motivated companies and individuals. The privately held company is headquartered in East Troy, WI, with an on-site dairy research farm.

For more information about RP Nutrients, visit rp-nutrients.com.