Lane Health Launches Innovative Health Savings Account Integrated with Next Generation Credit Product from WebBank

Lane Health Inc. (“Lane”) today announced that it is launching an innovative Health Savings Account (HSA). Offered through participating employers, the Lane HSA includes an Advance feature that works like a line of credit through the HSA that employees can use to pay for qualified medical expenditures. The Lane Health “Card with a Heart” provides inclusive, on-demand, swipe-and-go access to the Advance feature with no credit checks. The Card with a Heart makes high deductible health plans less scary, allowing them to work for everyone — not just the few who can afford to contribute to, and save money in, an HSA. The Advance is issued and funded by WebBank, through Lane Health, with no risk to the employer. Advances are repaid through pre-tax HSA contributions over a twelve-month period, regardless of when the Advance is initiated during the calendar year. And employers save as well, since they incur no payroll taxes on dollars that employees contribute to an HSA.

Based on WebBank’s strong commitment to support financial innovation in the patient healthcare sector, the Bank is excited to issue and fund the Advance and also to invest in the Lane Health platform.

“We were fortunate to have a number of partners willing to provide debt and equity funding to the Lane platform. WebBank immediately grasped the significance of our value proposition for the consumer: medical cost savings, improved quality of care and peace of mind. They offered a compelling package of committed capital to support our mission,” said Brad Gambill, Lane’s Co-Founder and CEO. “More importantly, the WebBank team provided advice and expertise, gleaned from the bank’s many years as an originator and lender through its portfolio of leading FinTech partners. WebBank has been an invaluable partner in helping us to develop the policies and processes that must be in place to offer this exciting product.”

“The increasing cost of healthcare and healthcare insurance continues to drive the need for innovative credit and payment plans,” said Jason Lloyd, President of WebBank, “and we are excited about the launch of this next generation credit product that is fully integrated with the Lane Health Savings Account product.”

About Lane

Lane was founded in 2019 to provide consumers with control over health care quality and cost through an integrated platform of engagement, education, ease of use and tax savings.

For more information, please visit www.lanehealth.com

About WebBank

WebBank is a Utah chartered Industrial Bank headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. Since its inception in 1997, WebBank has originated and funded over $138 billion in consumer and commercial credit products. As “The Bank Behind the Brand®” WebBank is a national issuer of consumer and small business credit products through Strategic Partner (Brand) platforms, which include retailers, manufacturers, finance companies, and financial technology (FinTech) companies. The Bank is a leading player in the digital lending space, driving innovation in financial products through Strategic Partner platforms. WebBank engages in a full range of banking activities including consumer and commercial loan products, revolving lines of credit, credit cards, private-label card issuance, auto-refinancing and more. The Bank provides capital in the form of asset-backed lending and other credit facilities to Strategic Partner platforms, credit funds, and other lenders, with a targeted focus on specialty finance assets. The Bank is also a leading provider of commercial insurance premium finance products through its wholly owned subsidiary National Partners. For more information, please visit www.webbank.com.

