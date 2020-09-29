Log in
Lang Charters shows how life not only made more sense, but got better when it fell apart in his new memoir

09/29/2020 | 12:01am EDT

POULSBO, Wash., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highlighting the power of love, Lang Charters’ memoir “Falling Into Love: The Transformative Power of Community” (published by Balboa Press UK) shares one man’s story of nearly dying, loss, sorrow, transformation, relationship, kindness, care, healing, and God’s goodness.

 

During a family hike in 2008, Charters slipped, slid, and fell 30 feet off a cliff onto boulders below. This memoir tells the tale of his accident and recovery, while reflecting on the healing, life-saving, and transformative power of love from God, friends, family, medical workers, and beyond.

 

“Change is both one of life’s few constants, and also what we dread, resist, and push against the most. My life was turned completely upside down in this book, yet by the grace of God, friends, family, medical professionals, and beyond, I emerged on the other side more full of life and love than ever,” the author says. “As we still sit in the great unknown of navigating a pandemic and healing the racial divide in our country, I believe my book’s message of hope and love, grounded in tragedy and heartache, is more relevant than ever.”

 

“Falling Into Love” is available for purchase on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Falling-into-Love-Transformative-Community-ebook/dp/B08DXJNG3W

 

“Falling Into Love”

By Lang Charters

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 158 pages | ISBN 9781982249427

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 158 pages | ISBN 9781982249403

E-Book | 158 pages | ISBN 9781982249410

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Lang Charters, a retired Air Force serviceman, is working on a doctorate in spiritual formation. He lives in Poulsbo, Washington, with his wife, Lisa, and daughter, Lara, while using his Master of Divinity to help people grow into greater aliveness by teaching yoga. More information about Charters and “Falling Into Love” can be found on his website: http://www.lightlovelang.com.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

Marketing Services
Balboa Press
844-682-1282
pressreleases@balboapress.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
