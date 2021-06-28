Language-learning app Duolingo files for U.S. IPO, reveals revenue surge

June 28 (Reuters) - Language-learning app Duolingo Inc on
Monday filed for a U.S. initial public offering and revealed
that its revenue more than doubled in the first quarter this
year.
The company was last valued at $2.4 billion after a $35
million funding from Durable Capital Partners and General
Atlantic in November.
Duolingo recorded revenue of $55.4 million for the three
months ended March 31. Net losses in the same period widened to
$13.5 million from $2.2 million a year ago.
The Pittsburgh-headquartered company, which expects to be
listed on the Nasdaq, was founded in 2011 by two engineers, Luis
von Ahn and Severin Hacker. The co-founders met at Carnegie
Mellon University, where Luis was a professor in the computer
science department and Severin was his Ph.D. student.
Duolingo's flagship app has more than 500 million downloads
and is the top-grossing app in the education category on both
Google Play and the Apple App Store, the company said in its
prospectus.
The company offers courses in 40 languages to about 40
million monthly active users. There are more people learning
certain languages, such as Irish and Hawaiian, on the company's
platform than there are native speakers of those languages
worldwide, it said in the filing.
Goldman Sachs & Co as well as Allen & Company are the lead
underwriters for the IPO. The company plans to start trading
under the symbol "DUOL".
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)