Lansdowne Partners appoints ex-HSBC banker Heyworth as co-managing partner - memo

Heyworth, whose role will include managing the partnership, new business and product development, will join Lansdowne on Jan. 1 and work alongside Suzi Nutton, co-managing partner and CEO, whose responsibilities include operations and finance.

City veteran Heyworth has more than 30 years' experience in global financial markets, investment banking and asset management and was most recently Global Head of Institutional Business at HSBC Asset Management.

Prior to that, he spent a decade in senior management roles in banking including as global head of the Financial Institutions Group. Before joining HSBC, he held senior roles at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan.

"It is a great privilege to be joining Lansdowne, which has long been among the pre-eminent firms in the asset management industry," Heyworth said.

