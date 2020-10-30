Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Lansdowne Partners appoints ex-HSBC banker Heyworth as co-managing partner - memo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 03:52pm EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - Lansdowne Partners, one of Britain's oldest hedge funds, has appointed former HSBC banker Brian Heyworth as co-managing partner to lead strategic development at the firm, a memo to investors seen by Reuters showed.

Heyworth, whose role will include managing the partnership, new business and product development, will join Lansdowne on Jan. 1 and work alongside Suzi Nutton, co-managing partner and CEO, whose responsibilities include operations and finance.

City veteran Heyworth has more than 30 years' experience in global financial markets, investment banking and asset management and was most recently Global Head of Institutional Business at HSBC Asset Management.

Prior to that, he spent a decade in senior management roles in banking including as global head of the Financial Institutions Group. Before joining HSBC, he held senior roles at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan.

"It is a great privilege to be joining Lansdowne, which has long been among the pre-eminent firms in the asset management industry," Heyworth said.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 0.04% 23.5 Delayed Quote.-33.16%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.17% 324.55 Delayed Quote.-45.26%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:01pTech slide hits Wall Street as coronavirus cases spiral
RE
04:00pGARRETT MOTION : SEC Filing (3)
PU
03:58pHSBC : Canada border officer 'red-faced' over giving police passcodes to Huawei CFO's phones
RE
03:53pTREASURIES-Yield curve steepest since June as U.S. stocks sell off
RE
03:52pU.s. judge in pennsyvlania blocks commerce department order that would have barred key transactions with tiktok set to take effect nov. 12
RE
03:52pLansdowne Partners appoints ex-HSBC banker Heyworth as co-managing partner - memo
RE
03:47pOil falls on demand concerns, posts second monthly decline
RE
03:47pBillionaire Steve Cohen's purchase of New York Mets gets approval from MLB owners
RE
03:42pAlibaba to kick off China's first post-pandemic 'Singles Day' early
RE
03:37pMarlboro maker Altria takes $2.6 billion hit as Juul valuation crumbles
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Tech earnings tsunami buoys Alphabet, sinks Apple
2Stocks, oil fall further on virus, U.S. election angst
3HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG : HBM Healthcare Investments Media Release
4ALPHABET INC. : Alphabet sales growth revived as advertisers flock back to Google
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : BioNTech CEO expects data from late-stage study soon

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group