Lansons Intermarket : Appoints Josh Passman as CEO

Lansons Intermarket, a leading financial and corporate communications and marketing agency based in New York, has appointed Josh Passman as Chief Executive Officer. The hiring of Passman heralds the next phase in the integration of Lansons Intermarket with Lansons, a leading U.K.-based independent reputation management consultancy.

The former Intermarket Communications rebranded as Lansons Intermarket following its acquisition by Lansons in February 2019. Passman will succeed the leadership team that founded and built the company: Matt Zachowski, the firm's current CEO, and Martin Mosbacher, its current President. Both Mosbacher and Zachowski will remain with the company as senior consultants and maintain an active role with clients.

Passman brings more than 20 years of communications experience to the CEO position. Prior to joining Lansons Intermarket, he served as Head of Marketing & Communications at PJ Solomon, a boutique investment bank. Previously, he spent more than a decade at Prosek Partners, a marketing and communications agency, where he most recently advised a diverse range of financial services and corporate clients as Managing Director. He holds a B.S. degree in finance from Binghamton University and earned an M.B.A. from The Anderson School of Management at UCLA.

“Since our acquisition of Intermarket two years ago, we have successfully developed numerous shared client relationships between New York and London, and it’s now time to further invest in our New York business,” said Tony Langham, Lansons co-founder and Chief Executive. “Given his extensive industry experience and exceptional relationship network, Josh is ideally suited to accelerate this process, expand our U.S. footprint and further build the firm’s senior leadership team.”

Added Passman, “Lansons is fully committed to the growth and success of its U.S. business and to more closely aligning its brand, culture and capabilities on both sides of the Atlantic. I am honored to be entrusted with the responsibility of more tightly integrating the firm’s U.S. and U.K. offerings, and to leading and developing our talented New York-based staff.”

In addition to their complementary locations in London and New York, Lansons and Lansons Intermarket are both members of Global Communication Partners (GCP), an extensive international network that includes partner agencies in more than 18 countries across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia. This vast global reach provides clients with on-the-ground service and support in the world’s primary financial markets.

About Lansons Intermarket

Based in New York, Lansons Intermarket is a leading independent provider of communications and marketing services to companies in the global financial services industry, as well as select corporate clients. We offer clients a combination of strategic expertise and informed execution designed to achieve their strategic communications and marketing objectives.

Lansons Intermarket is owned by UK-based Lansons, a strategic reputation consultancy that employs more than 200 people and represents more than 100 clients globally. The firm offers clients access to on-the-ground support in key financial centers globally through its membership in two communications agency consortiums, Global Communications Partners (GCP) and PROI Worldwide.

