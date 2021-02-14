Lao PDR COVID-19 Response Project - P173817

The purpose of the COVID-19 Response Project in Lao PDR is to prevent, detect and respond to the threat posed by COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and strengthen national systems for public health preparedness. This project consists of three components. Component one will support preparedness and emergency response activities to address immediate gaps for COVID-19 (Coronavirus) response in Lao PDR, focusing on the following areas: (i) response coordination;...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More