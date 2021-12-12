Log in
Lao PDR COVID-19 Response Project - P173817

12/12/2021 | 01:46am EST
The purpose of the COVID-19 Response Project in Lao PDR is to prevent, detect and respond to the threat posed by COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and strengthen national systems for public health preparedness. This project consists of three components. Component one will support preparedness and emergency response activities to address immediate gaps for COVID-19 (Coronavirus) response in Lao PDR, focusing on the following areas: (i) response coordination;...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 11 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 06:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
