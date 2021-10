The objective of the Health Governance and Nutrition Development Project is to help increase coverage of reproductive, maternal and child health, and nutrition services in target areas in Lao PDR. There are five components to the project, the first component being health sector governance reform. This component will support: (a) development, implementation and maintenance of an improved health management information system (HMIS) of the MOH; and (b)...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More