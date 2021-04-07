Lap Kei Engineering : PROPOSALS FOR GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES, RE-APPOINTMENT OF THE AUDITOR, RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 04/07/2021 | 05:18am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser. If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings) Limited, you should at once hand this circular, together with the enclosed form of proxy, to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or to the bank, stockbroker, registered dealer in securities or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular. This circular is for information purpose only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities. Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings) Limited 立 基 工 程 ( 控 股 ) 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1690) PROPOSALS FOR GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES, RE-APPOINTMENT OF THE AUDITOR, RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING A notice convening the annual general meeting (the ''AGM'') of Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings) Limited (the ''Company'') to be held at Room 636, 6/F., KITEC, 1 Trademart Drive, Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 at 3:00 p.m. is set out on pages 16 to 20 of this circular. A form of proxy for use by the shareholders at the AGM is enclosed with this circular. Whether or not you are able to attend the AGM, you are requested to read this circular and complete the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to the Hong Kong branch share registrar of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the AGM or any adjourned meeting should you so wish. 7 April 2021 CONTENTS Page Definitions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 Letter from the Board . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 Appendix I - Explanatory Statement of the Repurchase Mandate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10 Appendix II - Biographical Details of the Retiring Directors Proposed to be Re-elected . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14 Notice of Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 16 - i - DEFINITIONS In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings: ''AGM'' the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at Room 636, 6/F., KITEC, 1 Trademart Drive, Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 at 3:00 p.m., the notice of which is set out on pages 16 to 20 of this circular, or any adjournment thereof ''Articles'' the articles of association of the Company adopted on 10 September 2015, and as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time ''associate(s)'' or ''close has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules associate(s)'' ''Board'' the board of Directors ''Companies Act'' the Companies Act, Cap 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated and revised) of the Cayman Islands, as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time ''Company'' Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings) Limited (立基工程(控股) 有限公司) (Stock Code: 1690), an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability on 29 April 2015, the issued Shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange ''controlling shareholder(s)'' has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules, and unless the context otherwise requires, refer to Mr. Wong, Ms. So and Golden Luck ''core connected person(s)'' has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules ''Director(s)'' the director(s) of the Company ''Golden Luck'' Golden Luck Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of the British Virgin Islands with limited liability on 24 April 2015, which is owned as to 99% by Mr. Wong and 1% by Ms. So, respectively, and is one of the controlling shareholders of the Company ''Group'' the Company and its subsidiaries ''HK$'' and ''HK cent(s)'' Hong Kong dollar(s) and Hong Kong cent(s), respectively, the lawful currency of Hong Kong ''Hong Kong'' the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China - 1 - DEFINITIONS ''Issue Mandate'' a general unconditional mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors to exercise all powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with the Shares for an aggregate number not exceeding 20% of the number of the issued Shares as at the date of the passing of the relevant resolution ''Latest Practicable Date'' 28 March 2021, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information contained herein ''Listing Rules'' the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange ''Memorandum'' the memorandum of association of the Company, as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time ''Mr. Tam'' Mr. Tam Chun Chung (譚振忠 ), an independent non- executive Director of the Company ''Mr. Wong'' Mr. Wong Kang Kwong (黃鏡光), an executive Director, chairman of the Board, one of the controlling shareholders and the spouse of Ms. So ''Ms. So'' Ms. So Nui Ho (蘇女好), an executive Director, one of the controlling shareholders and the spouse of Mr. Wong ''Register'' the register of members of the Company ''Repurchase Mandate'' a general unconditional mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors to exercise all powers of the Company to repurchase the Shares for a total number not exceeding 10% of the number of the issued Shares as at the date of the passing of the relevant resolution ''SFO'' the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong), as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time ''Share(s)'' the ordinary share(s) of the Company with nominal value of HK$0.01 each ''Share Registrar'' Tricor Investor Services Limited, being the Hong Kong branch share registrar of the Company ''Shareholder(s)'' holder(s) of the Share(s) - 2 - DEFINITIONS ''Stock Exchange'' The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ''Substantial shareholder(s)'' has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules ''Takeovers Code'' The Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs as issued by the Securities and Futures Commission and as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time ''%'' per cent - 3 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings) Limited 立 基 工 程 ( 控 股 ) 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1690) Executive Directors: Registered Office: Mr. Wong Kang Kwong (Chairman) Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive Ms. So Nui Ho PO Box 2681 Mr. Tang Chun Man Joseph Grand Cayman, KY1-1111 Cayman Islands Independent non-executive Directors: Mr. Chung Yuk Ming, Christopher Head office and principal place Mr. Fok Ka Chi of business in Hong Kong: Mr. Tam Chun Chung Room 6, 6/F, Block B Tonic Industrial Centre 19 Lam Hing Street Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong 7 April 2021 To the Shareholders Dear Sir/Madam, PROPOSALS FOR GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES, RE-APPOINTMENT OF THE AUDITOR, RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 1. INTRODUCTION The purpose of this circular is to provide you with notice of the AGM and the relevant information regarding the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM relating to: the granting of the Issue Mandate to the Directors; the granting of the Repurchase Mandate to the Directors; - 4 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD the granting of the extension mandate to extend the Issue Mandate by the addition of an amount representing the number of the issued Shares repurchased by the Company pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate; the re-election of the retiring Directors; and the re-appointment of the auditor of the Company. 2. THE ISSUE MANDATE At the AGM, it will be proposed, by way of an ordinary resolution, that the Directors be granted a general and unconditional mandate to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with new Shares up to a maximum of 20% of the number of the issued Shares of the Company as at the date of the passing of such ordinary resolution. As at the Latest Practicable Date, there were 1,330,000,000 Shares in issue. Subject to the passing of the relevant ordinary resolution to approve the Issue Mandate and on the basis that no further Shares are issued or repurchased between the Latest Practicable Date and the date of the AGM, the Board will be authorised to allot, issue and deal with up to a maximum of 266,000,000 Shares under the Issue Mandate. The Issue Mandate, if granted, will continue in force until whichever is the earliest of (a) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company after the AGM; (b) the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required to be held under the Articles or the laws applicable to the Company; and (c) the date upon which such authority is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution passed at a general meeting of the Company. Details of the Issue Mandate are set out in the ordinary resolution as referred to in resolution no. 5 of the notice of the AGM. 3. THE REPURCHASE MANDATE At the AGM, it will also be proposed, by way of an ordinary resolution, that the Directors be granted a general and unconditional mandate to exercise all the powers of the Company to repurchase Shares on the Stock Exchange up to a maximum of 10% of the number of the issued Shares at the date of passing of such ordinary resolution. As at the Latest Practicable Date, there were 1,330,000,000 Shares in issue. Subject to the passing of the relevant ordinary resolution approving the Repurchase Mandate and on the basis that no further Shares are issued or repurchased by the Company between the Latest Practicable Date and the date of the Annual General Meeting, the Board will be authorised to repurchase a maximum of 133,000,000 Shares under the Repurchase Mandate. The Repurchase Mandate, if granted, will continue in force until whichever is the earliest of (a) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company after the AGM; (b) the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required to be held under the Article or the laws applicable to the Company; and (c) the date upon which such authority is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution passed at a general meeting of the Company. - 5 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Details of the Repurchase Mandate are set out in the ordinary resolution as referred to in resolution no. 6 of the notice of the AGM. An explanatory statement containing information relating to the Repurchase Mandate as required pursuant to the Listing Rules is set out in Appendix I on pages 10 to 13 of this circular. 4. EXTENSION OF ISSUE MANDATE In addition, if the Issue Mandate and the Repurchase Mandate are passed at the AGM, an ordinary resolution will be proposed at the AGM to extend the Issue Mandate by the addition to the number of the Shares which may be issued, allotted and dealt with or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be issued, allotted and dealt with by the Directors pursuant to the Issue Mandate of an amount representing the number of the issued Shares repurchased by the Company pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate. Details of the extension of the Issue Mandate are set out in the ordinary resolution as referred to in resolution no. 7 of the notice of the AGM. 5. RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS Pursuant to article 84(1) of the Articles, at each annual general meeting of the Company, one-third of the Directors for the time being (or, if their number is not a multiple of three, the number nearest to but not less than one-third) shall retire from office by rotation provided that every Director shall be subject to retirement at an annual general meeting at least once every three years. Pursuant to article 84(2) of the Articles, a retiring Director shall be eligible for re-election and shall continue to act as a Director throughout the annual general meeting at which he retires. The Directors to retire by rotation shall include (so far as necessary to ascertain the number of Directors to retire by rotation) any Director who wishes to retire and not to offer himself for re-election. Any further Directors so to retire shall be those of other Directors subject to retirement by rotation who have been longest in office since their last re-election or appointment and so that as between persons who became or were last re-elected Directors on the same day those to retire shall (unless they otherwise agree among themselves) be determined by lot. Any Director appointed by the Board pursuant to article 83(3) of the Articles shall not be taken into account in determining which particular Directors or the number of Directors who are to retire by rotation. Pursuant to article 83(3) of the Articles, any Director appointed by the Board to fill a causal vacancy shall hold office until the first general meeting of members of the Company after his appointment and be subject to re-election at such meeting and any Director appointed by the Board as an addition to the existing Board shall hold office only until the next following annual general meeting of the Company and shall then be eligible for re-election. - 6 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD In accordance with the above provisions of the Articles, Ms. So and Mr. Tam will retire from office and, being eligible, offer themselves for re-election as the executive Director and independent non-executive Director, respectively, at the AGM. Biographical details of the retiring Directors proposed to be re-elected at the AGM are set out in Appendix II to this circular. 6. RE-APPOINTMENT OF THE AUDITOR BDO Limited will retire as the auditor of the Company at the AGM and, being eligible, offer themselves for re-appointment as the auditor of the Company. 7. CLOSURE OF REGISTER For determining the entitlement to attend and vote at the AGM, the Register will be closed from Thursday, 6 May 2021 to Tuesday, 11 May 2021 (both dates inclusive), the period during which no transfer of the Shares will be registered. In order to be entitled to attend and vote at the AGM, all completed share transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates shall be lodged with the Share Registrar for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 5 May 2021. 8. AGM AND PROXY ARRANGEMENT The notice convening the AGM to be held at Room 636, 6/F., KITEC, 1 Trademart Drive, Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 at 3:00 p.m. is set out on pages 16 to 20 of this circular. Ordinary resolutions will be proposed at the AGM for the purpose of considering and if thought fit, approving, inter alia, the resolutions proposed in this circular. A form of proxy for use by the Shareholders at the AGM is enclosed with this circular. Whether or not you are able to attend the AGM, you are requested to read this circular and complete the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to the Share Registrar at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM or any adjourned meeting. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the AGM or any adjourned meeting should you so wish. 9. VOTING AT THE AGM Pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules, any vote of the Shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by poll except where the chairman, in good faith, decides to allow a resolution which relates purely to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands. Accordingly, the resolutions to be considered and, if thought fit, approved at the AGM will be voted by way of a poll by the Shareholders. An announcement on the poll results will be made by the Company after the AGM, in the manner prescribed under Rule 13.39(5) of the Listing Rules, on the results of the AGM. - 7 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD 10. RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT This circular, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this circular is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this circular misleading. 11. RECOMMENDATION The Directors believe that the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM, including, among other things, the proposed resolutions in relation to the Issue Mandate, the Repurchase Mandate, the extension of the Issue Mandate, the declaration of final dividend, the re-election of retiring Directors and the re-appointment of the auditor of the Company are in the best interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Directors recommend all the Shareholders to vote in favour of all the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM. 12. RECOMMENDATION OF THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE The nomination committee of the Board (the ''Nomination Committee''), having reviewed the composition of the Board, nominated Ms. So and Mr. Tam to the Board for it to recommend to Shareholders for re-election at the AGM. Mr. Tam, who is a member of the Nomination Committee, abstained from voting at the Committee meeting when their respective nomination was being considered. The nominations were made in accordance with the nomination policy and the objective criteria (including but not limited to gender, age, cultural and educational background, professional experience, skills, knowledge and length of service), with due regard for the benefits of diversity, as set out under the board diversity policy of the Company, details of which are set out in the 2020 annual report of the Company. The Nomination Committee had also taken into account of the respective contributions of Ms. So and Mr. Tam to the Board and their commitment to their roles. The Nomination Committee was satisfied with the independence of Mr. Tam having regard to the independence criteria as set out in Rule 3.13 of the Listing Rules. Mr. Tam, who is proposed to be re-elected as an independent non-executive Director of the Company, confirmed to the Company that he did not, as at the Latest Practicable Date, hold seven or more directorship in any listed companies. The biographical background of Mr. Tam is more particularly set out in Appendix II of this circular. The Board accepted Nomination Committee's nominations and recommended Ms. So and Mr. Tam to stand for re-election by Shareholders at the AGM. The Board considers that the reelection of Ms. So and Mr. Tam as Directors is in the best interest of the Company and Shareholders as a whole. Ms. So and Mr. Tam abstained from the discussion and voting at the Board meeting regarding their respective nominations. - 8 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Further information about the Board's composition and diversity (including their gender, age, expertise, skills and qualifications) and Directors' attendance record at Board and Board committee meetings held by Directors are disclosed in the corporate governance report of the 2020 annual report of the Company. 13. GENERAL INFORMATION Your attention is also drawn to the information set out in the appendices to this circular. Yours faithfully, By order of the Board Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings) Limited Wong Kang Kwong Chairman and Executive Director - 9 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT OF THE REPURCHASE MANDATE The following is an explanatory statement required by the Listing Rules to be sent to Shareholders to enable them to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the ordinary resolution to be proposed at the AGM in relation to the granting of the Repurchase Mandate. 1. SHARE CAPITAL As at the Latest Practicable Date, a total of 1,330,000,000 Shares were in issue. As at the Latest Practicable Date, the Company did not have any outstanding options, warrants and convertible securities to subscribe for the Shares. Assuming that no further Shares are issued or repurchased during the period from the Latest Practicable Date until the AGM, the Company would be allowed under the Repurchase Mandate to repurchase a maximum of 133,000,000 Shares representing not more than 10% of the number of the issued Share of the Company as at the Latest Practicable Date. 2. REASONS FOR REPURCHASE The Directors have no present intention to repurchase any Shares but consider that the Repurchase Mandate will provide the Company with the flexibility to make such repurchase when appropriate and beneficial to the Company. Such repurchases, depending on market conditions and funding arrangements at the time, may lead to enhancement of the net asset value of the Company and/or the earnings per Share and will only be made when the Directors believe that such repurchases will benefit the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. The number of the Shares to be repurchased on any occasion and the price and other terms on which the same are repurchased will be decided by the Directors at the relevant time, having regard to the circumstances then pertaining. The Directors wish to state that there is no immediate plan to repurchase any Shares pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate. 3. SOURCE OF FUNDS FOR REPURCHASE The Company is empowered by the Articles to repurchase its Shares. In repurchasing the Shares, the Company may only apply funds legally available for such purpose in accordance with the Listing Rules, the Memorandum, the Articles, the Companies Act and all other applicable laws, rules and regulations, as the case may be. The Company may not repurchase its own Shares on the Stock Exchange for a consideration other than cash or for settlement otherwise than in accordance with the trading rules of the Stock Exchange in effect from time to time. Subject to the foregoing, any repurchase of the Shares by the Company may be made out of profits of the Company, out of share premium, or out of the proceeds of a fresh issue of the Shares made for the purpose of the repurchase or, subject to the Companies Act, out of capital. Any amount of premium payable on the repurchase over the par value of the Shares to be repurchased must be out of profits of the Company, out of the Company's share premium account before or at the time the Shares are repurchased, or subject to the Companies Act, out of capital. - 10 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT OF THE REPURCHASE MANDATE 4. MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT IN THE EVENT OF REPURCHASE IN FULL As compared with the position disclosed in the audited consolidated financial statements of the Group as at 31 December 2020, the Directors consider that there could be a material adverse impact on the working capital and on the gearing level of the Company in the event that the proposed repurchases under the Repurchase Mandate were to be carried out in full during the proposed repurchases period. However, the Directors do not propose to exercise the Repurchase Mandate to such an extent as would, in the circumstances, have a material adverse effect on the working capital requirements of the Company or its gearing level which, in the opinion of the Directors, are from time to time appropriate for the Company. 5. DIRECTORS' UNDERTAKING The Directors have undertaken to the Stock Exchange that, so far as the same may be applicable, they will exercise the power of the Company to make repurchases pursuant to the proposed resolution for the Repurchase Mandate in accordance with the Listing Rules, the Articles and the applicable laws of the Cayman Islands. 6. INTENTION TO SELL SHARES None of the Directors nor, to the best of their knowledge having made all reasonable enquiries, any of their respective close associates has any present intention, in the event that the proposed resolution for the Repurchase Mandate is approved by the Shareholders, to sell any of their Shares to the Company. No core connected person of the Company has notified the Company that he/she/it has a present intention to sell any of their Shares to the Company or has undertaken not to sell any of their Shares to the Company, in the event that the Company is authorised to make repurchases of the Shares. 7. CONSEQUENCES UNDER THE TAKEOVERS CODE AND MINIMUM PUBLIC HOLDING If, as a result of a repurchase of the Shares by the Company pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate, a Shareholder's proportionate interest in the voting rights of the Company increases, such increase will be treated as an acquisition for the purposes of Rule 32 of the Takeovers Code. As a result, a Shareholder, or group of Shareholders acting in concert (within the meaning under the Takeovers Code), depending on the level of increase of the Shareholder's interest, could obtain or consolidate control of the Company and thereby become obliged to make a mandatory offer in accordance with Rule 26 of the Takeovers Code. Save as aforesaid, the Directors are not aware of any such consequence which may arise under the Takeovers Code if the Repurchase Mandate is exercised. - 11 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT OF THE REPURCHASE MANDATE As at the Latest Practicable Date, to the best of the knowledge of the Directors, Golden Luck held 653,000,000 Shares, representing approximately 49.1% of the issued share capital of the Company. Golden Luck is legally and beneficially owned as to 99% by Mr. Wong. By virtue of the SFO, Mr. Wong is deemed, or taken to be, interested in the Shares held by Golden Luck in the Company. In addition, Mr. Wong is the beneficial owner of 140,100,000 Shares, representing approximately 10.51% of the issued share capital of the Company. Ms. So is the spouse of Mr. Wong. Under the SFO, Mr. Wong is deemed, or taken to be, interested in the same number of the Shares in which Ms. So is interested as Ms. So is the beneficial owner of 8,000,000 Shares, representing 0.6% of the issued share capital of the Company. Under the SFO, Ms. So is deemed, or taken to be, interested in the same number of the Shares in which Mr. Wong is interested. As such, Mr. Wong and Mr. So were interested in 801,100,000 Shares, representing approximately 60.23% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the Latest Practicable Date. If the Repurchase Mandate is exercised in full (and assuming that the issued share capital of the Company remains unchanged from the Latest Practicable Date up to the date on which the Repurchase Mandate, if approved by the Shareholders, is exercised in full), the total number of the Shares which will be repurchased pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate shall be 133,000,000 Shares (being 10% of the total number of issued Shares as at the Latest Practicable Date). The shareholding percentage of Golden Luck would increase to 54.55% and that of Mr. Wong and Ms. So would increase to 66.93% of the issued share capital of the Company immediately following the full exercise of the Repurchase Mandate. Any repurchase of the Shares which results in the number of the Shares held by the public being reduced to less than the prescribed percentage of the Shares then in issue could only be implemented with the approval of the Stock Exchange to waive the Listing Rules requirements regarding the public float under the Listing Rules. However, the Directors have no present intention to exercise the Repurchase Mandate to such an extent as would result in the number of the Shares which are in the hands of the public falling below 25% of the total number of the Shares in issue (or such other percentage as may be prescribed as the minimum public shareholding under the Listing Rules). - 12 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT OF THE REPURCHASE MANDATE 8. SHARE PRICES The highest and lowest prices at which the Shares have traded on the Stock Exchange during each of the previous 12 months up to the Latest Practicable Date were as follows: Price per Share Highest Lowest HK$ HK$ 2020 January 0.093 0.070 February 0.079 0.067 March 0.075 0.063 April 0.070 0.062 May 0.063 0.058 June 0.061 0.054 July 0.055 0.050 August 0.058 0.050 September 0.064 0.055 October 0.076 0.057 November 0.065 0.059 December 0.065 0.059 2021 January 0.066 0.059 February 0.072 0.061 March 0.072 0.064 9. SHARE REPURCHASES MADE BY THE COMPANY No repurchase of Shares had been made by the Company (whether on the Stock Exchange or otherwise) in the 6 months preceding the Latest Practicable Date. - 13 - APPENDIX II BIOGRAPHICAL DETAILS OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED The following are the particulars of the Directors who will retire at the conclusion of the AGM and will be proposed to be re-elected at the AGM. EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS Ms. SO Nui Ho (蘇女好), aged 50, is the co-founder of the Group and one of the controlling shareholders of the Company. Ms. So was appointed as a Director of the Company on 19 May 2015 and was redesignated as an executive Director of the Company on 10 September 2015. She is primarily responsible for the overall management of the Group's financial and administrative matters. Ms. So is also a director of Lap Kei and Wealth E & M Limited (''Wealth E & M''). She is the spouse of Mr. Wong. Ms. So completed her secondary education and participated in the Hong Kong Certificate of Education Examination in 1988. She obtained a business studies diploma from Hong Kong School of Commerce in June 1989. Ms. So completed a one-yearpart-time evening post- secondary 5 course at Kwai Chung Technical Institute and was awarded a certificate in higher accounting in July 1991. She was awarded a certificate for passing accounting (third level) examination from the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry Examinations Board in 1992. Ms. So has more than 23 years of experience in accounting, financing and administration. Prior to joining the Group, she served in the finance and administration department of an insurance company in Hong Kong from August 1993 to December 1996 and her last position held was an assistant supervisor. In December 1997, Ms. So founded Lap Kei with Mr. Wong and she has been handling the Group's financial and administrative matters since then. Under the SFO, Ms. So was deemed to be interested in 793,100,000 Shares held by Mr. Wong, and beneficially owned as to 8,000,000 Shares, as at the Latest Practicable Date. Ms. So was entitled to a monthly salary of HK$60,000 per month under his director service contract with the Company. Save as disclosed above and her relationship as the spouse of Mr. Wong, to the best of the knowledge of the Directors having made all reasonable enquiries, Ms. So (i) has not held any other directorships in the last three years in any listed public company in Hong Kong or overseas; (ii) is not related to any Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company; and (iii) is not interested in other Shares within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Save for the information disclosed above, there is no information which is discloseable nor is Ms. So involved in any of the matters required to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements under Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules and there are no other matters concerning Ms. So that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. - 14 - APPENDIX II BIOGRAPHICAL DETAILS OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Mr. TAM Chun Chung (譚振忠 ), aged 48, was appointed as an independent non- executive Director of the Company on 10 September 2015. He has been the joint company secretary of China Railway Group Limited (stock code: 390) since November 2007 and was an independent non-executive director of Huiyin Smart Community Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Huiyin Household Appliances (Holdings) Co., Ltd.) (stock code: 1280) from March 2010 to January 2019. Mr. Tam has more than 26 years of experience in the fields of accounting, auditing and compliance matters of listed companies in Hong Kong. He obtained a bachelor's degree of business administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in December 1994 and an Executive Master of Business Administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in November 2015. Mr. Tam was admitted as a member of the Hong Kong Society of Accountants (currently known as the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants) in December 1997 and a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants since November 2002. Prior to joining China Railway Group Limited (stock code: 390), Mr. Tam served as a qualified accountant and joint company secretary of Jilin Qifeng Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd. (delisted from the Stock Exchange in June 2017) from September 2005 to November 2007. During January 2000 to May 2005, he worked in the finance department in China Motion Telecom International Limited (currently known as Ground International Development Limited and was then listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 989)) as an assistant manager, and was subsequently promoted to the position as a senior manager. Mr. Tam worked for KPMG from September 1994 to January 2000 and his last position held was an assistant manager. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Tam did not have any interests in the shares or underlying shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Mr. Tam was entitled to a director's fee of HK$12,000 per month under his letter of appointment with the Company. Save as disclosed above, to the best of the knowledge of the Directors having made all reasonable enquiries, Mr. Tam (i) has not held any other directorships in the last three years in any listed public company in Hong Kong or overseas; (ii) is not related to any Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company; and (iii) is not interested in any Shares within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Save for the information disclosed above, there is no information which is discloseable nor is Mr. Tam involved in any of the matters required to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements under Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules and there are no other matters concerning Mr. Tam that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. - 15 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings) Limited 立 基 工 程 ( 控 股 ) 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1690) NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general meeting (the ''AGM'') of Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings) Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at Room 636, 6/F., KITEC, 1 Trademart Drive, Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 at 3:00 p.m. for the following purposes: ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS As ordinary business to consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions of the Company: To receive, consider and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Group and the reports of the directors and the auditor of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020. (a) To re-elect Ms. So Nui Ho as an executive director of the Company. To re-elect Mr. Tam Chun Chung as an independent non-executive director of the Company. To authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the directors of the Company. To re-appoint BDO Limited as the auditor of the Company and authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix their remuneration. - 16 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING As special business to consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolutions with or without amendments as ordinary resolutions of the Company: 5. ''THAT: a general unconditional mandate be and is hereby given to the directors of the Company to exercise all powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with shares of the Company or securities convertible into such shares or options, warrants or similar rights to subscribe for any such shares or such convertible securities (including the power to make or grant any offers, agreements, options (including bonds, warrants and debentures convertible into shares of the Company) and rights of exchange or conversion which would or might require the exercise of such powers) subject to a restriction that the aggregate number of securities allotted or agreed to be allotted, otherwise than pursuant to: a Rights Issue (as defined below); any scrip dividend schemes or similar arrangements providing for the allotment and issue of shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on shares of the Company in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company; the exercise of options granted under any share option scheme or other similar arrangement adopted by the Company for the grant or issue to the employees, officers, directors of the Company and/or any of its subsidiaries and/or other eligible participants specified thereunder of options to subscribe for or rights to acquire shares of the Company; the exercise of any right of subscription or conversion under the terms of any bonds, warrants or debentures which may be issued by the Company or any securities which are convertible into shares of the Company; or a specific authority granted by the shareholders of the Company in general meeting, shall not exceed 20% of the number of the issued shares of the Company as at the date of the passing of this resolution; the aforesaid mandate shall remain in effect until (i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; or (ii) the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Articles of Association of the Company or any applicable laws to be held; or (iii) the date on which the authority set out in this resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting, whichever occurs first; - 17 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING the aforesaid mandate shall authorise the directors of the Company during the period mentioned in paragraph (b) above (the '' Relevant Period '' ) to make or grant any offers, agreements, options (including bonds, warrants and debentures convertible into shares of the Company) and rights of exchange or conversion which would or might require the exercise of such powers either during or after the end of the Relevant Period; and for the purpose of this resolution, '' Right Issue '' means an offer of shares of the Company or offer or issue of options, warrants or other securities giving rights to subscribe for shares of the Company, open for a period fixed by the directors of the Company to holders of shares of the Company on the register of members of the Company on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares (subject to such exclusion or other arrangements as the directors of the Company may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any legal or practical problems, restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange in any territory outside Hong Kong applicable to the Company) and an offer, allotment or issue of shares by way of rights shall be construed accordingly. '' 6. ''THAT: a general unconditional mandate be and is hereby given to the directors of the Company authorising them to exercise all powers of the Company to purchase on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the '' Stock Exchange '' ) or on any other stock exchange on which the shares of the Company may be listed and recognised for this purpose by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and the Stock Exchange, subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws and the requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of the Securities on the Stock Exchange or of any other stock exchange as amended from time to time, shares of the Company for a total number not exceeding 10% of the number of the issued shares of the Company as at the date of the passing of this resolution; and the aforesaid mandate shall remain in effect until (i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; or (ii) the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Articles of Association of the Company or any applicable laws to be held; or (iii) the date on which the authority set out in this resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting, whichever occurs first. '' - 18 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 7. ''THAT: conditional upon the ordinary resolutions no. 5 and no. 6 as set out above being duly passed (with or without amendments), the general unconditional mandate granted to the directors of the Company to exercise all powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with shares of the Company pursuant to the resolution set out in the said resolution no. 5 be and is hereby extended by the addition to the number of shares of the Company which may be issued, allotted and dealt with or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be issued, allotted and dealt with by the directors of the Company pursuant to such general mandate of an amount representing the number of issued shares of the Company repurchased by the Company pursuant to the general mandate referred to in the said resolution no. 6 (up to a maximum number equivalent to 10% of the number of the issued shares of the Company as at the date of the passing of this resolution).'' By order of the Board Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings) Limited Wong Kang Kwong Chairman and Executive Director Hong Kong, 7 April 2021 Notes: A member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the AGM shall be entitled to appoint another person as his/her proxy to attend and vote in his/her stead. A member who is the holder of two or more shares of the Company may appoint more than one proxy. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude a member of the Company from attending the AGM and voting in person should he/she so wish. In such event, his/her form of proxy will be deemed to be revoked. A form of proxy for the AGM is enclosed. In order to be valid, the form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed, or a certified copy of such power or authority, shall be deposited at the Company ' s Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen ' s Road East, Hong Kong, not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM or any adjourned meeting. Where there are joint registered holders of any share of the Company, any one of such persons may vote at the AGM, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he/she were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint registered holders be present at the AGM personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of such share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof. To ascertain the members ' entitlement to attend and vote at the AGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Thursday, 6 May 2021 to Tuesday, 11 May 2021 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of shares of the Company can be registered. In order to be entitled to attend and vote at the AGM, all completed share transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates shall be lodged with the Company ' s Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen ' s Road East, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 5 May 2021. An explanatory statement containing further details regarding resolution numbered 6 above is set out in Appendix I to the circular of which this notice of AGM forms part. Details of the retiring directors proposed to be re-elected as directors of the Company are set out in Appendix II to the circular of which this notice of AGM forms part. - 19 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Members of the Company or their proxies shall produce documents of their proof of identity when attending the AGM. If typhoon signal number 8 or above, or a '' black '' rainstorm warning is in effect any time after 7:00 a.m. on the date of the AGM, the meeting will be postponed. The Company will post an announcement on the website of Company at www.lapkeieng.com and on the HKExnews website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk to notify shareholders of the Company of the date, time and place of the rescheduled meeting. PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE AGM Due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus COVID-19 epidemic (the ''Epidemic''), the Company will implement the following precautionary measures against the Epidemic at the venue of meeting of the AGM (the ''Venue'') to protect the Shareholders from the risk of infection: compulsory body temperature check will be conducted for every Shareholder or his/ her proxy at the entrance of the Venue. Any person with a body temperature of over 37.5 degrees Celsius will not be admitted to the Venue; every Shareholder or his/her proxy will have to submit a completed health declaration form prior to entry into the Venue; every Shareholder or his/her proxy is required to wear a surgical facial mask throughout the AGM. Any person who refuses to follow the aforesaid will not be admitted to the Venue; every Shareholder or his/her proxy who has travelled from jurisdictions, which according to the Department of Health of Hong Kong would render such person subject to a quarantine order, within 14 days of the date of AGM will not be admitted to the Venue; and no refreshments will be served and no corporate gift will be given. To the extent permitted under the law, the Company reserves the right to deny entry into the AGM venue or require any person to leave the AGM venue so as to ensure the health and safety of the attendees at the AGM. Furthermore, the Company wishes to strongly advise the Shareholders, particularly the Shareholders who are unwell, subject to quarantine in relation to the Epidemic or unable to travel to attend to AGM, that they may appoint any person or the chairman of the AGM as a proxy to vote on the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM, instead of attending the AGM in person. The Company also encourages the Shareholders to watch the Company's website and the website of the Stock Exchange for any updates in relation to the AGM that may need to be provided. As at the date of this notice, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wong Kang Kwong, Ms. So Nui Ho and Mr. Tang Chun Man Joseph; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chung Yuk Ming, Christopher, Mr. Fok Ka Chi and Mr. Tam Chun Chung. - 20 - Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Lap Kei Engineering Holdings Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 09:17:07 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 Latest news "Companies" 05:34a MÜNCHENER TIERPARK HELLABRUNN : Bavarian State Opera performs at Hellabrunn Zoo PU 05:32a IMMOFINANZ : Voluntary Takeover Offer for S IMMO PU 05:32a IMMOFINANZ : Voluntary Takeover Offer for S IMMO (nur in Englisch) PU 05:32a STELLA INTERNATIONAL : General Mandates to Issue and Repurchase Shares, Proposed Re-election of Directors, Proposed Amendment of Articles of Association and Notice of Annual General Meeting PU 05:31a ALSTOM : to upgrade Porterbrook's Class 458 fleet for South Western Railway AQ 05:31a ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO. : Acquires Parisco AS PR 05:30a Deliveroo rises as retail investors join trading; riders plan strike RE 05:30a GENTING : Singapore becomes a global cruise leader, for now RE 05:30a Euro zone business activity expanded in March despite lockdowns RE 05:30a KNOWLEDGE AND POWER : Oxford Instruments Joins forces with LayTec PU