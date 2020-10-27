Laplink® PCmover® Enterprise Now Available on SYNNEX Corporation's GSA Schedule Contract for Faster Government Procurement

The only PC migration software recommended by Microsoft® and Intel® is now available to the government Information technology market

Laplink Software, Inc., the global leader in PC migration and creator of the only software of its kind recommended by Microsoft®, Intel®, and all major PC manufacturers, today announced that PCmover Enterprise is now available through Sept. 26, 2024, to all federal and many state and local government agencies under the GSA Schedule Contract Number 47QTCA19D00MM with SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company.

PCmover Enterprise provides a cost-effective, automated solution for migrating PCs whether for PC hardware or OS refreshes and migrations. Such migrations are typically performed on-site using labor-intensive on-site manual processes, typically using tools like Microsoft’s User State Migration Tool (USMT). PCmover Enterprise is now readily available to government agencies on a pre-negotiated Government Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC). PCmover enables organizations to remotely migrate PCs and has been shown to save enterprises over $300 per PC compared to other migration options according to industry research.

“As more and more large organizations and government entities switch to a remote work model, remote/home office PC migrations have become a major drain on IT resources,” said Thomas Koll, CEO of Laplink. “We are pleased to have the opportunity to work with our long-time partner SYNNEX to bring PCmover Enterprise to government customers during a challenging time when they desperately need to maximize available resources and lower costs.”

With the addition of PCmover Enterprise to the GSA Schedule, public sector organizations can more effectively manage both on-premises PCs and their decentralized remote/home office workers. With the recently announced PCmover Transfer Manager, IT administrators can manage and control multiple migration projects from a single PC and take advantage of cloud transfers with Azure, AWS, and Google.

“Being on the GSA Schedule is an essential tool that any company needs when trying to sell to the federal government. It provides the government with a contract vehicle that has pre-negotiated terms and conditions and pricing, helping streamline the acquisition process for a much needed solution,” said Robb Wong, former Associate Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration and currently Founder of FedSolve, LLC and SB23, LLC – companies that provide necessary support to small government contractors.

Laplink and SYNNEX have a long-standing partnership. SYNNEX has long been on GSA Schedule and has relationships with government-focused reseller partners that will team their GSA Schedule with SYNNEX’s to bring PCmover Enterprise to government agencies.

“PCmover Enterprise is a great cost-saving solution for managing on-premise PCs and those of Work from Anywhere employees at a time when the public sector is seeking efficient and effective ways to manage their remote workforces,” said Ed Somers, vice president, Public Sector and Vertical Markets, SYNNEX. “Teaming with Laplink to add PCmover to our GSA Schedule makes for a streamlined path for resellers to quickly close contracts with government agencies.”

Go to Laplink’s website to learn more about PCmover Enterprise Government Edition, receive a free fully functional license, and schedule time with a PC deployment specialist.

About SYNNEX Corporation

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at www.synnex.com.

SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

About Laplink Software, Inc.

For over 37 years, Laplink has been a global leader in consumer, SMB and enterprise PC migration software, and has earned the loyalty and trust of millions of organizations and customers worldwide. The company’s PCmover software saves time and budget, reduces migration risks and increases efficiency. Only PCmover’s proprietary technology includes full selectivity that transfers data, applications and settings from an old PC to a new one, even if the versions of Windows are different. The privately held company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027005930/en/