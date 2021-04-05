Laramie Plains Looks to Future with New Name: StagePoint Federal Credit Union

The new brand reflects financial institution's commitment and expertise to shape the future of its members in every stage of life

Laramie Plains Federal Credit Union, the city’s oldest credit union standing strong since 1935, has announced the launch of its new brand, StagePoint Federal Credit Union. Owned by its members, the name StagePoint recognizes that the credit union’s focus is to provide trusted counsel to help members navigate through the financial decisions they face at every stage of life.

The new name will be implemented across the credit union’s products and services throughout 2021. The website www.StagePointFCU.com is live now.

StagePoint's branch office at 3905 Grand Avenue is in the final stage of construction and will soon open to serve members. The 365 N. Third St. branch will begin an extensive remodel with a projected completion date this July.

“Laramie Plains FCU has served Laramie and the surrounding communities for 86 years,” said Tyler Valentine, president and CEO. “In that time, our members’ financial needs have changed a great deal. The name StagePoint reflects who we have always been, your local credit union, working for you to ensure you have the resources to achieve your financial dreams. Our team and leadership remain the same, but now our name and brand will reflect our long-held commitment to our members and our community.”

StagePoint's new branding embodies a local, strong credit union fully committed to the communities it serves and its thousands of members. The new identity builds upon its history of being a leader in technology and service, while forging a vision for the future.

Valentine said, “At StagePoint, we are working for you.”

About StagePoint Federal Credit Union

Since 1935, StagePoint Federal Credit Union (FCU) has continued the tradition of providing affordable financial products with exceptional member service while steadily increasing services and products to meet the ever-changing needs of our members.

StagePoint FCU has expanded membership to meet the needs of the communities we serve in Albany, Carbon, Converse, Laramie, Natrona, Platte and Sweetwater Counties in Wyoming and Jackson, Larimer, Routt and Weld Counties in Colorado. For more information or to become a member, visit www.StagePointFCU.com.

