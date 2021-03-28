Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Large block trades that caused selling raises questions about cause

03/28/2021 | 06:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - A number of large block trades on Friday which investors said caused big drops in the stocks of a clutch of companies has raised speculation about what was behind them, with Goldman Sachs said to be a bank involved in the sales. Shares in ViacomCBS and Discovery tumbled around 27% each onFriday, while U.S.-listed shares of China based Baidu andTencent Music plunged during the week, dropping as much as 33.5%and 48.5%, respectively, from Tuesday's closing levels.

Investors and analysts on Friday cited large blocks ofshares in both Viacom and Discovery companies as being put inthe market on Friday, calling them massive volumes, likelyexacerbating the declines. Viacom also on Friday was downgradedby Wells Fargo.

A source familiar with the matter said on Saturday thatGoldman Sachs Group Inc was involved in the large blocktrades.

Bloomberg and the Financial Times on Saturday reported thatGoldman liquidated more than $10 billion of stocks in the blocktrades.

The Financial Times reported that Goldman toldcounterparties that the sales were prompted by a "forceddeleveraging", citing people with knowledge of the matter.

CNBC reported https://www.cnbc.com/2021/03/27/archegos-capital-forced-position-liquidation-contributes-to-viacom-discovery-plunge.html that the selling pressure was due to liqudation of positions by family office Archegos Capital Management, citing a source with direct knowledge of the situation.

A person at Archegos who answered the phone declined to comment. Archegos was founded by Bill Hwang, who founded and ran Tiger Asia according to a page capture https://web.archive.org/web/20210124211426/https://www.archegoscapital.com/management of the fund's website. Tiger Asia was a Hong Kong based fund fund https://www.reuters.com/article/togerasia-hedgefund/update-1-hedge-fund-tiger-asia-to-return-investor-money-idUKL4E8JE2XP20120814 that sought to profit on bets on securities in Asia.

An email to clients seen by Bloomberg News https://bloom.bg/3lYOrZm said Goldman sold$6.6 billion worth of shares of Baidu Inc, TencentMusic Entertainment Group and Vipshop Holdings Ltd, before the U.S. market opened on Friday, the Bloombergreport on Saturday said.

Following this, Goldman sold $3.9 billion worth of shares inViacomCBS Inc, Discovery Inc, Farfetch Ltd, iQIYI Inc and GSX Techedu Inc,according to the report.

The Financial Times reported that Morgan Stanley sold $4billion worth of shares earlier in the day, followed by another$4 billion in the afternoon.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Ken Li, Megan Davies and Sinead Carew; Editing by Diane Craft and Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAIDU, INC. 1.97% 208.61 Delayed Quote.-3.53%
GSX TECHEDU INC. -41.56% 39.01 Delayed Quote.-24.56%
IQIYI, INC. -13.20% 17.43 Delayed Quote.-0.29%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.19% 79.98 Delayed Quote.16.93%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -0.96% 327.39 Delayed Quote.24.15%
VIACOMCBS INC. -27.31% 48.23 Delayed Quote.29.44%
VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.38% 31.19 Delayed Quote.10.96%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 1.17% 39.76 Delayed Quote.31.74%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:27aSome hauliers arriving in England to face COVID-19 tests
RE
06:23aLarge block trades that caused selling raises questions about cause
RE
06:05aHauliers arriving in England for more than 2 days will need COVID-19 tests
RE
05:49aSuez Canal head says president ordered preparations for lightening stranded ship's cargo
RE
05:49aSuez canal authority head says president sisi ordered preparations for lightening load of stranded ship - al arabiya
RE
05:49aChina tightens scrutiny over credit rating industry
RE
05:42aTugs, dredgers continuing efforts to free ship stranded in Suez Canal- Authority
RE
05:32aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : China's new 'dual circulation' development paradigm
PU
05:24aTrade union calls for Deliveroo UK riders strike to highlight IPO risks
RE
05:24aTugs, dredgers continuing efforts to free ship stranded in Suez Canal- Authority
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Large block trades that caused selling raises questions about cause
2DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : LUFTHANSA UNIT SWISS COULD ANNOUNCE MORE JOB CUTS: CEO
3JD.COM, INC. : JD.ID CMO: Five Years On, JD.ID Laser Focused on Quality and Service
4Trade union calls for Deliveroo UK riders strike to highlight IPO risks
5SUEZ CANAL AUTHORITY HEAD SAYS PRESIDENT SISI ORDERED PREPARATIONS FOR LIGHTENING LOAD OF STRANDED SHIP - A..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ