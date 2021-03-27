Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Large block trades that caused selling raises questions about cause

03/27/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 27 (Reuters) - A number of large block trades on Friday which investors said caused big drops in the stocks of a clutch of companies has raised speculation about what was behind them, with Goldman Sachs said to be a bank involved in the sales.

Shares in ViacomCBS and Discovery tumbled around 27% each on Friday, while U.S.-listed shares of China based Baidu and Tencent Music plunged during the week, dropping as much as 33.5% and 48.5%, respectively, from Tuesday's closing levels.

Investors and analysts on Friday cited large blocks of shares in both Viacom and Discovery companies as being put in the market on Friday, calling them massive volumes, likely exacerbating the declines. Viacom also on Friday was downgraded by Wells Fargo.

A source familiar with the matter said on Saturday that Goldman Sachs Group Inc was involved in the large block trades.

Bloomberg and the Financial Times on Saturday reported that Goldman liquidated more than $10 billion of stocks in the block trades.

The Financial Times reported that Goldman told counterparties that the sales were prompted by a "forced deleveraging", citing people with knowledge of the matter.

CNBC reported https://www.cnbc.com/2021/03/27/archegos-capital-forced-position-liquidation-contributes-to-viacom-discovery-plunge.html that the selling pressure was due to liqudation of positions by family office Archegos Capital Management, citing a source with direct knowledge of the situation. A person at Archegos who answered the phone declined to comment. Archegos was founded by Bill Hwang, who founded and ran Tiger Asia according to a page capture https://web.archive.org/web/20210124211426/https://www.archegoscapital.com/management of the fund's website. Tiger Asia was a Hong Kong based fund fund https://www.reuters.com/article/togerasia-hedgefund/update-1-hedge-fund-tiger-asia-to-return-investor-money-idUKL4E8JE2XP20120814 that sought to profit on bets on securities in Asia.

An email to clients seen by Bloomberg News https://bloom.bg/3lYOrZm said Goldman sold $6.6 billion worth of shares of Baidu Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Vipshop Holdings Ltd , before the U.S. market opened on Friday, the Bloomberg report on Saturday said.

Following this, Goldman sold $3.9 billion worth of shares in ViacomCBS Inc, Discovery Inc, Farfetch Ltd , iQIYI Inc and GSX Techedu Inc, according to the report.

The Financial Times reported that Morgan Stanley sold $4 billion worth of shares earlier in the day, followed by another $4 billion in the afternoon.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs declined to comment. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Ken Li, Megan Davies and Sinead Carew; Editing by Diane Craft and Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DISCOVERY, INC. -27.45% 41.9 Delayed Quote.39.25%
IQIYI, INC. -13.20% 17.43 Delayed Quote.-0.29%
VIACOMCBS INC. -27.31% 48.23 Delayed Quote.29.44%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:54aMalaysia's key ruling coalition ally says will not work with PM Muhyiddin in polls
RE
01:51aLarge block trades that caused selling raises questions about cause
RE
01:23aNight curfew in India's Maharashtra state after record COVID spike
RE
03/27INDONESIA POLICE : explosion in Makassar suspected to be a suicide bombing
RE
03/27DENTONS US LLP  : European Parliament sends the Commission and Council its checklist for a "WTO-compatible EU carbon border adjustment mechanism”
PU
03/27CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : China's food industry sees expansion in Jan-Feb
PU
03/27UNCITRAL UNITED NATIONS COMMISSION ON INTERNATIO  : OECD Conference on the Future of Investment Treaties – 29-30 March 2021
PU
03/27Nord Pool applauds decision to add new German capacities to Single Intraday Coupling
PU
03/27SPECTACULAR : 5,000 pack Barcelona rock concert after COVID tests
RE
03/27Support for Merkel's party falls further in poll, Greens closing in
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAIDU, INC. : Large block trades that caused selling raises questions about cause
2JD.COM, INC. : JD.ID CMO: Five Years On, JD.ID Laser Focused on Quality and Service
3NORDIC UNMANNED AS : NORDIC UNMANNED : First system integrator sale in Eastern Europe for Nordic Unmanned (NUM..
4SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES COMPANY : SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES : Retailing and Operation Division
5KHALEEJI COMMERCIAL BANK BSC : KHALEEJI COMMERCIAL BANK BSC : “KHCB” supports “BIBF's”..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ