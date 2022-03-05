Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Large crowds gather in Hamburg and Paris to protest Russia's war in Ukraine

03/05/2022 | 12:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Protest in support of Ukraine, in Paris

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Around 30,000 protesters gathered in Hamburg on Saturday to demonstrate against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, local police said.

The protests in Germany's second-largest city took place under the slogan "Peace in Ukraine and Security in Europe" against the military assault which has forced nearly 1.5 million refugees to flee westward into the European Union.

"Let us jointly say no to war," Iryna Tybinka, consul general of Ukraine in Hamburg, told protesters during a speech, according to local broadcaster NDR, adding the fight would continue and "we must win it".

In France, several thousands protesters gathered in the Place de la Republique in Paris to express their solidarity with Ukraine and opposition to the Russian invasion. Many waved Ukrainian national flags and banners denouncing President Vladimir Putin.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who was at the demonstration, said it was important to deliver arms to Ukraine while also ensuring the conflict did not spread.

"I totally support what is being done at a European-wide level," she said. "We need to show Vladimir Putin that he is isolated."

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt and Manuel Ausloos and Sudip Kar-Gupta in Paris; Editing by Mike Harrison)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:55pRussia demands that Baltic countries protect its embassies
RE
01:54pIndia set to export record 7 mln tonnes wheat this year
RE
01:28pShell to put profits from Russian oil trade into Ukraine aid fund
RE
01:18pTrucks, RVs and cars flock to Washington area to protest COVID restrictions
RE
01:10pTanker of Russian gas docks in France after being turned away from UK
RE
01:09pBlinken signals U.S. support for Ukraine with border meeting
RE
01:00pItaly's Prada says it is suspending retail operations in Russia
RE
12:48pUK accuses Russia of using Mariupol ceasefire plan to reset forces
RE
12:45pRussia-Ukraine talks to resume on Monday, negotiator says
RE
12:39pItaly's prada group suspends its retail operations in russia -st…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOP WRAP 10-Putin likens Western sanctions to war as Russian assault tr..
2TOP WRAP 10-Putin likens Western sanctions to war as Russian assault tr..
3UK, France say Iran nuclear deal is close, Russia points to next week
4Germany pushes ahead with LNG plans to cut Russian gas exposure
5China pledges peaceful growth of Taiwan ties, but opposes foreign inter..

HOT NEWS