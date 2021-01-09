Large fire at Ireland's Port of Cork brought under control

DUBLIN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Firefighters have brought a large
fire at the southern Irish port of Cork under control and no
casualties were reported, the port authority, which recently
started offering more "Brexit-proof" direct sailings to mainland
Europe, said on Saturday.
The blaze began in a grain store at a deepwater berth used
for freight services, the port authority said shortly after 0930
GMT, urging local residents to keep all doors and windows shut
and remain indoors.
It said just over an hour later that the fire was under
control.
"Emergency services remain on site to monitor the area. Ship
operations in Ringaskiddy (Deepwater Berth) have been
suspended," the port authority said on Twitter.
Images posted on social media by local residents showed a
large cloud of black smoke coming from the port.
Ferry companies have increased direct freight services
between Ireland and France in response to demand for an
alternative route to the British "land-bridge" used by around
3,000 lorries each week to ship goods to and from mainland
Europe.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Mike Harrison and Ros
Russell)