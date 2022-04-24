Log in
Large fire at oil depot in Russia's Bryansk, near Ukraine - agencies

04/24/2022 | 11:55pm EDT
(Reuters) -A large fire was reported early on Monday at an oil storage facility in the Russian city of Bryansk, Russian news agencies said, citing the emergency services ministry, but gave no details.

There was no immediate indication the fire was related to the war in Ukraine, although Russian officials said last week that Ukrainian helicopters hit residential buildings and injured seven people in the area.

Bryansk is an administrative centre 154 km (95.69 miles)northeast of the Ukrainian border, near the Sumy and Chernihiv regions, and is about 380 km (236 miles) distant from Moscow, the Russian capital.

Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine, now entering their third month, a special military operation.

(Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
