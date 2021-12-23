Large increase in wealth in shares

Log in
12/23/2021 | 02:07am EST
Denmark's international investment position (IIP) was kr. 1,762 billion in the 3rd quarter of 2021, which is the same level as before the corona crisis began. On the other hand, the value of both Denmark's investments abroad and foreign investments in Denmark has increased during 2020 and 2021.

Danmarks Nationalbank published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 07:06:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
