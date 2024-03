CAIRO, March 3 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Sunday that larger declines in oil prices or extended OPEC+ cuts could weigh on Iraq's fiscal and external accounts.

"Iraq needs to increase non-oil exports and government revenue, and reduce the economy's vulnerability to oil price shocks," they said in a concluding statement. (Reporting by Adam Makary and Jana Choukeir;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)