08/13/2021 | 10:10pm EDT
Largest Daily Fantasy Sports Prize Pool Up for Grabs at DraftStars $300K AFL Live Final This Weekend

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Owned by next generation entertainment and technology group PlayUp, Australia's #1 Daily Fantasy Sports ("DFS") platform, Draftstars' long awaited virtual AFL Live Final event kicks off this Sunday.

Throughout 2021, Draftstars players have entered online challenges to win "Golden Tickets" to the final for a chance at a share of the $300K, Australia's largest ever DFS cash prize pool. In 2021, 155 Golden Tickets to the AFL Live Final event were on offer throughout the season, with some players claiming more than one Golden Ticket each. The largest contest by far was the Richmond v Western Bulldogs blockbuster in Round 7, with over 1250 contestants vying for the Golden Ticket.

Qualification events were run over a variety of sports including AFL, NRL, PGA golf and NBA, with buy in ranging from $2 to $50.

With all Golden Tickets now awarded and winners coming from Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, Western Australia, Tasmania and even New Zealand, the AFL Live Final will be held as a virtual event due to COVID restrictions. The event will be extremely interactive and include interviews with former winners, Q&As from viewers and live reactions from the players themselves.

The winner of the virtual AFL Live Final event will walk away with $100K cash.

Players and spectators can watch all the action live on Sunday by heading to draftstars.com.au and following the prompts.

PlayUp Australia CEO, Paul Jeronimo commented: "We are extremely excited this competition has seen record participation after we couldn't go ahead in 2020. We have continued to see strong uptake in Draftstars with a growing number of sport fans putting their knowledge to the test. With Australia's largest ever fantasy prize pool on the line at the 2021 AFL Live Final, we are looking forward to crowning our newest winner with the overall first prize of $100,000."



About PlayUp:

PlayUp is a premium betting entertainment and technology group that enriches the lives of people through entertaining, rewarding, and responsible online betting. The company develops innovative online betting technologies in-house to power the brand and deliver world-class user experiences.

PlayUp's energies are focused on fulfilling the needs of dedicated and passionate users who seek a deeper connection to the games they play.

Today, PlayUp successfully operate and power a highly scalable and robust, cloud-based online betting platform that unifies the world's favorite betting products including Fixed Odds Sports Betting, Fixed-Odds Racing (Horses and Greyhounds) and Esports. Additionally, the company offers Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS), a competitive format of peer-to-peer online betting, and hosts Australia's largest - and some of the globe's -- biggest DFS prize pools.

PlayUp holds betting licenses in multiple jurisdictions and currently operate in the U.S., Australia, New Zealand and India.



Source:
PlayUp



Contact:

Jane Morgan
jane.morgan@playup.com
+61 (0) 405 555 618

