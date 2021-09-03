Largest Louisiana oil refineries coming back to life after Ida

HOUSTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Two of Louisiana's largest
refineries began efforts to make gasoline and other fuels on
Friday after power was restored five days after Hurricane Ida
knocked out much of the state's oil processing.
Marathon Petroleum Corp on Friday said its 578,000
barrel-per-day (bpd) Garyville, Louisiana, refinery, the state's
largest, was in the initial stages of restarting.
It followed Exxon Mobil Corp's resumption of
operations at its 520,000-bpd Baton Rouge refinery. The U.S.
Department of Energy offered Exxon 1.5 million barrels of crude
oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to rebuild
its stocks.
Entergy Corp restored power to about a quarter of
affected customers, it said on Friday, laying out a schedule to
provide power to major Louisiana cities by Tuesday.
In all, nine refineries were knocked offline by Ida's winds
and utility power losses. Five could be back online by within
two weeks, estimated Robert Campbell, head of oil products
research at consultancy Energy Aspects.
But obtaining supplies from U.S. offshore producers may take
longer, he said.
"Refiners might resort to the SPR to request crude as Exxon
did if pipelines from the Gulf are not ready by then," said
Campbell. "They could also import crude, which would take time."
PBF Energy on Friday said it was receiving limited
power at its 190,000-bpd Chalmette refinery but could not
predict when operations could fully resume. A restart could
begin over the weekend, people familiar with the matter said.
Power was returning to Valero Energy Corp’s 215,000
bpd St. Charles refinery in Norco, GasBuddy.com analyst Patrick
De Haan said.
Valero did not reply to a request for comment.
Placid Refining's 75,000-bpd Port Allen refinery and Delek
US Holdings' 80,000-bpd plant in Krotz Springs, could
also see power restored soon under Entergy's plan.
Neither Placid nor Delek replied to requests for comment on
Friday.
Phillips 66's Alliance refinery on the Louisiana
coast was still being evaluated for damages. Any restart would
depend on those assessments and the availability of electricity,
it said.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba and Marianna Parraga; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky and Marguerita Choy)